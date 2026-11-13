Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupam Kher revealed M.M. Keeravani lost 22 kilograms.

Kher met Keeravani, noted his fresh, energetic appearance.

Kher praised the composer's focus and determination.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a major health and fitness update about his 'dearest friend', Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani. Dropping a massive surprise for fans, Kher revealed that the legendary music director has undergone a staggering physical transformation, successfully losing an incredible 22 kilos. The actor, who recently caught up with Keeravani during a trip to Hyderabad, was left completely in awe of his dedication. Sharing his excitement online, Kher penned a heartfelt note applauding the composer's immense focus and newfound energy.

'His Determination Is Truly Inspiring'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kher lauded the RRR composer's sheer willpower and hard work. Expressing his pride, he wrote, "MR. KEERAVANI-BEFORE AND AFTER! My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos—and his determination is truly inspiring."

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Detailing their recent meeting in Hyderabad, Kher shared his joy at seeing the music maestro looking so vibrant, healthy, and revitalised. He noted that Keeravani looked extremely fresh and full of life, equipped with a lovely bounce in his step. "It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world. There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud," the actor shared with his followers.

He concluded his glowing appreciation post by celebrating Keeravani's legendary musical talents alongside his new fitness milestone. "Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music!! And now you’ve shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here’s to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you! Jai Ho!" Kher added.

MR. KEERAVANI-BEFORE AND AFTER!My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos—and his determination is truly inspiring.😳😳 It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world. There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud. Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music!! And now you’ve shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here’s to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you! Jai Ho!😍😎👏👏 @mmkeeravaani #WeightLoss #Determination — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 13, 2026

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Making History At The Oscars

M.M. Keeravani etched his name in global entertainment history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. The veteran composer brought home the coveted Oscar for the chart-topping anthem Naatu Naatu from S.S. Rajamouli's cinematic juggernaut, RRR. The electrifying track, which also bagged a Golden Globe Award, made the nation proud by becoming the first song from an Indian production to win the prestigious honour, cementing Keeravani's legendary status on the world stage.