Oscar Winner And 'North By Northwest' Star Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint died at 102.

She won Oscar for film debut in

Saint starred in

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress known for On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, has died at 102. The Hollywood veteran passed away at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, October 6, of natural causes, surrounded by family and loved ones. Saint’s career began in television and radio before she made her acclaimed film debut in Elia Kazan’s 1954 drama On the Waterfront. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Edie Doyle. A year later, she accepted the Oscar while pregnant with her first child. She later starred opposite Cary Grant in North by Northwest.

Eva Marie Saint Dies At 102

Eva Marie Saint died on October 6 at her Los Angeles home, according to her family representative and a statement cited by PEOPLE. She was surrounded by family and loved ones and died of natural causes.

Saint was born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey. She studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and initially built her career in television and radio before moving to Broadway. Her stage work included the 1953 production of The Trip to Bountiful, which helped bring her to the attention of filmmaker Elia Kazan.

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She is survived by her children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband, television director Jeffrey Hayden, died in 2016 after more than six decades of marriage.

Eva Marie Saint's Oscar-Winning Debut

Saint made her film debut in Kazan's On the Waterfront in 1954, playing Edie Doyle opposite Marlon Brando. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her one of Hollywood's most notable new stars.

Her Oscar ceremony came just days before she gave birth to her first child. While accepting the award, the actress joked, “I may have the baby right here!” Her son Darrell was born two days later.

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Saint subsequently appeared in films including A Hatful of Rain, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, 36 Hours, Grand Prix and The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. She worked selectively, turning down several major film opportunities while giving considerable attention to her family.

Eva Marie Saint In North By Northwest

One of Saint's most recognised performances came in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 thriller North by Northwest. She played Eve Kendall opposite Cary Grant in the espionage drama, which went on to become one of Hitchcock's best-known films.

Saint also maintained a strong connection with television. She won an Emmy in 1990 for the miniseries People Like Us and continued appearing on screen well into later life. Her later credits included Because of Winn-Dixie, Superman Returns and Winter's Tale, while she also voiced Katara in The Legend of Korra.

We celebrate Eva Marie Saint, who died today at 102. A #SagAftraMember since 1947, Saint won an Oscar for her film debut in 'On the Waterfront' and starred in 'North by Northwest.' An advocate for organized labor, she leaves an enduring example for generations of union members. https://t.co/5Xn1WvR4G2 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 6, 2026

Her personal life was closely linked to the entertainment industry as well. Saint met television director Jeffrey Hayden on a subway, and the pair married in 1951. They later worked together on a San Francisco production of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters in 2011.

Eva Marie Saint leaves behind a career spanning stage, film, and television, with two performances in particular—On the Waterfront and North by Northwest —that secured her place in Hollywood history.