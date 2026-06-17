'I Made Rs 76 Lakh From One Reel': Orry Reveals His Earnings, Says 'You Can Buy Me For Lunch'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry earned Rs 76 lakh from one social media deal.

His primary income comes from paid event appearances.

Parents still manage all of Orry's substantial earnings.

Influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has shared a rare detail about the business behind his fame. During a recent podcast appearance, the influencer revealed that a single social media collaboration earned him Rs 76 lakh. He also disclosed that people pay substantial sums to have him attend private events, offering fresh insight into how he monetises his popularity.

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Orry Claims One Brand Deal Earned Him Rs 76 Lakh

Appearing on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac, Orry spoke candidly about the different revenue streams linked to his public persona.

Discussing influencer marketing and brand partnerships, he made a striking revelation about a recent campaign.

“Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel,” Orry said.

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Event Appearances Are His Biggest Source Of Income

While brand collaborations generate significant revenue, Orry explained that they are not his primary earning avenue.

According to him, a major portion of his income comes from attending social gatherings and what he described as “paid friendships”. He said clients hire him for occasions ranging from lunches and dinners to birthdays, weddings and other celebrations.

Explaining the arrangement, he said, “(For) Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends. I'll hang out with you, have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy.”

Orry added that these appearances involve spending time with hosts, interacting with guests and becoming part of the event experience.

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Orry Reflects On His Signature Pose

The influencer also spoke about the signature pose that has become closely associated with his social media presence.

Sharing his thoughts on its popularity, he said, “Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hain: Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I've reached that status.”

Parents Still Handle His Finances

Despite discussing multi-lakh earnings, Orry revealed that he does not personally manage his finances.

When asked who looks after his money, he gave a simple answer, "My mom and my dad!"

Asked whether he planned to take over that responsibility in the future, he responded with a laugh, “I'm never gonna grow out of that.”