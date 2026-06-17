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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Made Rs 76 Lakh From One Reel': Orry Reveals His Earnings, Says 'You Can Buy Me For Lunch'

'I Made Rs 76 Lakh From One Reel': Orry Reveals His Earnings, Says 'You Can Buy Me For Lunch'

Influencer Orry reveals how he monetises his fame, claiming he earned Rs 76 lakh from a single reel and charges up to Rs 25 lakh for appearances at weddings, birthdays and private events.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orry earned Rs 76 lakh from one social media deal.
  • His primary income comes from paid event appearances.
  • Parents still manage all of Orry's substantial earnings.

Influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has shared a rare detail about the business behind his fame. During a recent podcast appearance, the influencer revealed that a single social media collaboration earned him Rs 76 lakh. He also disclosed that people pay substantial sums to have him attend private events, offering fresh insight into how he monetises his popularity.

ALSO READ: Orry Moves Beyond Bollywood, Wants Photo With PM Modi Next

Orry Claims One Brand Deal Earned Him Rs 76 Lakh

Appearing on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac, Orry spoke candidly about the different revenue streams linked to his public persona.

Discussing influencer marketing and brand partnerships, he made a striking revelation about a recent campaign.

“Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel,” Orry said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Learn by KK Create (@learn.kkcreate)

Event Appearances Are His Biggest Source Of Income

While brand collaborations generate significant revenue, Orry explained that they are not his primary earning avenue.

According to him, a major portion of his income comes from attending social gatherings and what he described as “paid friendships”. He said clients hire him for occasions ranging from lunches and dinners to birthdays, weddings and other celebrations.

Explaining the arrangement, he said, “(For) Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends. I'll hang out with you, have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy.”

Orry added that these appearances involve spending time with hosts, interacting with guests and becoming part of the event experience.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Finally Answers Fans Asking ‘Where’s Sharvari?’, Drops New Alpha Stills

Orry Reflects On His Signature Pose

The influencer also spoke about the signature pose that has become closely associated with his social media presence.

Sharing his thoughts on its popularity, he said, “Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hain: Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I've reached that status.”

Parents Still Handle His Finances

Despite discussing multi-lakh earnings, Orry revealed that he does not personally manage his finances.

When asked who looks after his money, he gave a simple answer, "My mom and my dad!"

Asked whether he planned to take over that responsibility in the future, he responded with a laugh, “I'm never gonna grow out of that.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Orry earn from a single social media collaboration?

Orry revealed he made Rs 76 lakh from just one social media deal, specifically a single reel. This was earned last month, according to his statement on a podcast.

What is Orry's primary source of income?

While brand deals are lucrative, Orry states that attending social gatherings and private events is his biggest earning avenue. He refers to these as

How much does it cost to have Orry attend a private event?

Clients can pay between Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs for Orry to attend events like lunches, dinners, birthdays, or weddings. This fee covers his interaction and participation as a

Who manages Orry's finances?

Despite his multi-lakh earnings, Orry revealed that his mother and father handle all of his finances. He doesn't foresee taking over this responsibility in the future.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Orhan Awatramani Celebrity News Orry ENtertainment News Orry Earnings
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