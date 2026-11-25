Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry received threats to comment on Avinash-Eisha controversy.

He refused to speak without first talking to actors.

Orry urged respecting privacy, avoiding pressure on personal matters.

Avinash Mishra confirmed breakup, apologized for DJ performance.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken out after receiving a series of aggressive messages and alleged threats. These threats are over the ongoing controversy involving actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. People have been urging him to share his views on the matter, but Orry has made it clear that he does not intend to comment without first speaking to either of them. He has also asked people to respect the actors' privacy and refrain from pressuring others to discuss their personal lives.

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'I Have Been Receiving Aggressive Messages'

In an Instagram Story, Orry addressed the messages he has been receiving and said some people had gone as far as threatening him to force a public response. He wrote, “I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation."

He mentioned that he had not yet spoken to either Avinash or Eisha about the situation and, therefore, did not feel it was appropriate to comment. Orry added, “In fact, I am yet to speak to either party regarding the situation, and until I have had the opportunity to do so, I would prefer to remain silent."

(Image Source: Instagram/@orry)

Orry also said he was making a conscious effort to stay away from other people's private matters. Urging others to show similar restraint, he wrote, “I am also currently, albeit rather uncharacteristically, practising the art of staying out of other people's private affairs and refraining from broadcasting them. I would encourage everyone to exercise the same restraint and extend both individuals the courtesy of respecting their peace, privacy and personal space."

He ended his message with a firm appeal against online pressure, stating, “Nobody should be bullied into publicly addressing somebody else's private affairs."

ALSO READ: Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh, Takes Responsibility For Split, Says 'Meri Galti Hai' | WATCH

Avinash Mishra Apologises Amid Cheating Allegations

Orry's statement comes after Avinash Mishra confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh and issued a public apology following the backlash over his DJ performance. The actor faced criticism for playing the song ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu’ at an event, with the performance prompting speculation about its connection to his separation from Eisha.

In a video message, Avinash clarified that he never intended to hurt Eisha or her family. He accepted responsibility for the situation, saying, “If anyone is to be blamed, it’s me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi."