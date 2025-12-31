Orry Busts Jealousy Claims Around Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon Concert Moment With New Video

Actor Tara Sutaria recently found herself at the centre of social media chatter after clips from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral. The videos showed the singer hugging and kissing Tara during their on-stage performance, while her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, was present in the audience. Soon after, speculation erupted online, with many claiming that Veer appeared uncomfortable or jealous during the moment.

However, social media personality Orry has now stepped in with what he calls real-time footage from the concert, offering a very different version of events.

Orry Shares ‘Real Reaction’ Video From the Concert

On Tuesday, Orry took to Instagram to post a video that, according to him, shows Veer Pahariya’s actual response during Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon’s performance of Thodi Si Daaru. The clip features Veer visibly enjoying the show, dancing to the music and even asking Orry to record Tara’s performance on stage.

The video was captioned, “What the media won't show you. So I will, real-time footage.” Shortly after Orry shared the clip, both Tara and Veer reposted it on their respective Instagram Stories, writing, “The Truth!!”

The footage quickly gained traction online, challenging the narrative that had been circulating since the concert videos first surfaced.

Tara Calls Out Alleged Online Targeting

Beyond addressing the concert speculation, Tara Sutaria also took to social media to speak out against what she claimed was a coordinated attempt to damage her reputation. The actor shared a video posted by a social media influencer that alleged content creators were being provided with specific “talking points” designed to cast her in a negative light.

Tara further shared a PDF containing the alleged captions and wrote, “These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves.”

How the Controversy Began

The controversy began after a clip from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral, showing Tara and the singer performing together. In the footage, Tara was seen wrapping her arms around AP’s shoulders as he hugged and kissed her, prompting a section of social media users to speculate about Veer’s reaction in the crowd.

However, both Tara and Veer later clarified that the viral clip did not accurately reflect what was happening and that Veer’s expression was unrelated to the performance.

Inside Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their relationship public in August this year when they shared pictures together with affectionate captions on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been open about their bond and are frequently spotted traveling and spending time together.

With Orry’s video now circulating widely, the couple appears keen to put an end to the speculation surrounding the concert incident.