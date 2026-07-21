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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Operation Safed Sagar' Trailer Out: Film Brings Kargil's Unsung Heroes To Silver Screen

'Operation Safed Sagar' Trailer Out: Film Brings Kargil's Unsung Heroes To Silver Screen

Operation Safed Sagar trailer showcases the Indian Air Force's courage during the Kargil War. Starring Dia Mirza, Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the true-story drama premieres on Netflix on August 7.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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  • Viewers laud trailer; film premieres August 7 on Netflix.

The trailer for Dia Mirza's upcoming film Operation Safed Sagar has been unveiled, offering a gripping glimpse into one of the Indian Air Force's most significant missions during the Kargil War. Also starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the film pays tribute to the brave personnel who fought for the country away from the spotlight.

'Operation Safed Sagar' Trailer Out

The three-minute trailer opens amid the intensity of the Kargil conflict, with the Indian Air Force battling in the treacherous mountain terrain. As the situation becomes increasingly critical, the armed forces launch Operation Safed Sagar, a mission inspired by real events that highlights the courage and sacrifice of the Golden Arrows squadron and Air Force personnel.

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As the operation unfolds, the challenges become greater, but the team remains determined to complete the mission and defend the nation.

Fans Love Trailer Ahead Of Netflix Release

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with viewers praising its emotional storytelling, large-scale visuals and patriotic theme. Many fans have also applauded Siddharth's performance, with several calling the film another potential blockbuster.

 
 
 
 
 
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Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar was developed following extensive interactions with Indian Air Force personnel to ensure authenticity in its portrayal of the historic mission. Produced by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the film also features Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Arab Bhaseen and Taruk Jain in key roles.

Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the authenticity of the film's portrayal ensured?

The film was developed following extensive interactions with Indian Air Force personnel. This ensured authenticity in its portrayal of the historic mission.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jimmy Shergill Siddharth The Indian Air Force Dia Mirza Operation Safed Sagar The Kargil War
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