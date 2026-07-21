'Operation Safed Sagar' Trailer Out: Film Brings Kargil's Unsung Heroes To Silver Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viewers laud trailer; film premieres August 7 on Netflix.

The trailer for Dia Mirza's upcoming film Operation Safed Sagar has been unveiled, offering a gripping glimpse into one of the Indian Air Force's most significant missions during the Kargil War. Also starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the film pays tribute to the brave personnel who fought for the country away from the spotlight.

'Operation Safed Sagar' Trailer Out

The three-minute trailer opens amid the intensity of the Kargil conflict, with the Indian Air Force battling in the treacherous mountain terrain. As the situation becomes increasingly critical, the armed forces launch Operation Safed Sagar, a mission inspired by real events that highlights the courage and sacrifice of the Golden Arrows squadron and Air Force personnel.

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As the operation unfolds, the challenges become greater, but the team remains determined to complete the mission and defend the nation.

Fans Love Trailer Ahead Of Netflix Release

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with viewers praising its emotional storytelling, large-scale visuals and patriotic theme. Many fans have also applauded Siddharth's performance, with several calling the film another potential blockbuster.

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Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar was developed following extensive interactions with Indian Air Force personnel to ensure authenticity in its portrayal of the historic mission. Produced by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the film also features Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Arab Bhaseen and Taruk Jain in key roles.

Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7.