Omar Abdullah Shows Support For Qazi Touqeer On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'I Will Vote For Him'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has shown his support for singer Qazi Touqeer, who has been making a mark on Bigg Boss 20. In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Omar Abdullah praised Qazi's singing and his performance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He also expressed hope that the contestant would bring the trophy home for Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he would vote for him.

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Omar Abdulla Praises Qazi Touqeer's Singing, 'Bigg Boss 20' Game

Speaking about the singer, Abdullah recalled watching him perform at concerts and said he was familiar with his work. He remarked, "Touqeer ko maine 1-2 concerts mai dekha, accha gaate hain." He also acknowledged the arguments taking place inside the Bigg Boss house, saying, "Acche khase jhagade bhi chal rahe hain house ke andar uski wajah se."

J&K Chief Minister comes in support of Qazi CM OMAR ABDULLAH BACKS QAZI #QaziToqueer #QaziKeRockstars #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/8pTQmFnrQc — Mindful💙 (@jeevan_045) October 31, 2026

Abdullah linked his hopes for Qazi to Jammu and Kashmir's recent sporting achievement, referring to the state's Ranji Trophy win. He said it would be a proud moment if the region also brought home the Bigg Boss trophy. "Hum Bigg Boss jeete toh badi acchi baat hai," he said, while reiterating, "Gaate bahut accha hain." The Chief Minister also made his support clear, saying he would vote for Qazi.

Omar Abdullah Recalls Qazi Touqeer's 'Lollipop' Controversy

During the podcast, Abdullah also referred to the moment Qazi faced criticism from Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The incident involved a remark Qazi made to Kanika during a classroom-style interaction.

During an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer got into a heated exchange while enacting a fun scene. What began as a light-hearted moment soon turned controversial, with the incident later drawing a reaction from host Salman Khan.

When Kanika asked which subject they were supposed to study, Qazi said he was a biology student. He then complimented her, saying, "you are so beautiful ma'am...can we have lollipop together?" Kanika walked away, indicating that she was uncomfortable with the comment.

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What Did Salman Khan Say About 'Lollipop' Controversy?

Salman later confronted Qazi over the exchange in Bigg Boss 20. The host acknowledged that Qazi had been entertaining during the first few weeks but said he had crossed a line by continuing after Kanika showed discomfort.

Salman told him, "Qazi, what you said this week didn’t go down well with Kanika. Whatever your intention was, if someone found your comment wrong, or they felt discomfort, you should have just backed off. But you kept at it, like a stuck record. You stretched the matter like rubber, and that’s where you went wrong. If your intention with the lollipop comment was not wrong, you should have said sorry and moved on."