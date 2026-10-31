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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Congratulates Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan On Their Wedding

Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan On Their Wedding

CM Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan married in a private ceremony.
  • Couple shared wedding photos in traditional attire online.
  • Kangana Ranaut congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan on their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, with CM Omar later sharing a series of pictures from the celebrations on social media. The BJP MP and actor simply wrote, “Congratulations,” with two heart emojis.

Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan Wedding

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with beaming smiles. One of the photographs captured Omar Abdullah standing with his wife Nidhi on an ornate wooden staircase adorned with floral arrangements and framed artwork. The couple is dressed in traditional attire, marking a special occasion in their life together.

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Another photograph captured Nidhi and CM Omar posing together in front of a floral arch adorned with pink and white blossoms.

Nidhi, too, posted photos on her social media, with the words popularised by Salman Khan. She captioned, “It’s done, bro.”

Nidhi Razdan is a journalist, television presenter and author who gained recognition as the host of NDTV 24x7’s news programme Left, Right & Centre. She spent over 22 years with the news network before stepping down in 2023.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Honours Female CRPF Officer At Delhi Concert: 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'

Jammu and Kashmir hosted its first International Film Festival this year under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership. The event featured more than 1,100 films from over 50 countries, bringing together filmmakers and celebrating cinema from across the world as well as the region. Several film industry personalities, including Ramesh Sippy, attended the festival. (With inputs from ANI)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got married as reported in the article?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday. Omar later shared pictures of the celebrations on social media.

Who congratulated the couple on their wedding?

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut congratulated Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan. She posted 'Congratulations' with two heart emojis on social media.

What is Nidhi Razdan's profession?

Nidhi Razdan is a journalist, television presenter, and author. She is known for hosting NDTV 24x7's news programme 'Left, Right & Centre' for over 22 years.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Breaking News ABP Live Nidhi Razdan
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