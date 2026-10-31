Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan On Their Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan married in a private ceremony.

Couple shared wedding photos in traditional attire online.

Kangana Ranaut congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan on their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, with CM Omar later sharing a series of pictures from the celebrations on social media. The BJP MP and actor simply wrote, “Congratulations,” with two heart emojis.

Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan Wedding

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with beaming smiles. One of the photographs captured Omar Abdullah standing with his wife Nidhi on an ornate wooden staircase adorned with floral arrangements and framed artwork. The couple is dressed in traditional attire, marking a special occasion in their life together.

ALSO READ| Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin? Composer Grooves To Dhol Beats In Viral Video | WATCH



Another photograph captured Nidhi and CM Omar posing together in front of a floral arch adorned with pink and white blossoms.

Congratulations ♥️♥️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2026

Nidhi, too, posted photos on her social media, with the words popularised by Salman Khan. She captioned, “It’s done, bro.”

It’s done bro 💍 @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/I3V5HnCz7C — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 31, 2026

Nidhi Razdan is a journalist, television presenter and author who gained recognition as the host of NDTV 24x7’s news programme Left, Right & Centre. She spent over 22 years with the news network before stepping down in 2023.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Honours Female CRPF Officer At Delhi Concert: 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai'



Jammu and Kashmir hosted its first International Film Festival this year under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership. The event featured more than 1,100 films from over 50 countries, bringing together filmmakers and celebrating cinema from across the world as well as the region. Several film industry personalities, including Ramesh Sippy, attended the festival. (With inputs from ANI)