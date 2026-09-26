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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesOlivia Rodrigo's White Dress 'Melts' Away On Stage Under Rain: WATCH

Olivia Rodrigo's White Dress 'Melts' Away On Stage Under Rain: WATCH

Olivia Rodrigo creates a dramatic stage moment as her white Hussein Chalayan dress dissolves under artificial rain, revealing a striking red outfit underneath.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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  • Revealing a vibrant red outfit, completing the stage spectacle.

Olivia Rodrigo has once again grabbed attention with a dramatic fashion moment during her Unraveled Tour. The singer surprised concertgoers with a unique costume designed to transform right in front of the audience. Olivia appeared on stage wearing a white micro minidress designed by acclaimed fashion designer Hussein Chalayan. While the outfit initially looked like a striking white stage costume, it soon became the centre of a theatrical transformation.

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Olivia's White Dress Dissolves Under Rain

During the performance, Rodrigo stepped beneath artificial rain as water poured over her. The white garment gradually dissolved, revealing a vibrant red outfit underneath. The dramatic reveal transformed Rodrigo's look within moments. The red ensemble featured a structured corset-style design with halter detailing and a short hemline, creating a sharp contrast with the white outfit she wore at the beginning of the sequence. The unusual costume change was incorporated directly into the performance rather than taking place backstage, making the transformation part of the concert's visual spectacle.

Hussein Chalayan’s Experimental Fashion

The outfit comes from designer Hussein Chalayan, who is widely known for his experimental approach to fashion and his use of technology, transformation and performance in clothing. Chalayan has previously explored garments designed to change or transform during presentations. The water-soluble concept used for Rodrigo's performance brings that experimental fashion aesthetic to the concert stage.

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Olivia Rodrigo’s Bold Tour Style

The singer has continued to experiment with eye-catching stagewear throughout her tour. Her concert wardrobe combines contemporary silhouettes with dramatic styling, helping create distinctive visual moments alongside her music. The latest costume transformation adds another theatrical element to her performances, turning what would normally be a simple outfit change into part of the show itself. With the white dress dissolving under artificial rain and a red outfit emerging underneath, Olivia Rodrigo's latest stage appearance has brought together music, fashion and performance art in one memorable moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the red outfit look like after the transformation?

The red ensemble featured a structured corset-style design with halter detailing and a short hemline. It created a sharp contrast with the white outfit she initially wore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Olivia Rodrigo ENtertainment News Celebrity News Melting Dress Olivia Rodrigo Melting Dress
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