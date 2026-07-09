Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muzammil Ibrahim's old video about Deepika Padukone went viral.

He revealed Deepika Padukone first proposed to him then.

They remained in contact occasionally until her Ranveer marriage.

An old video of actor Muzammil Ibrahim talking about his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone has gone viral again on social media. In the video, Ibrahim claims that their breakup was not mutual and says he was the one who ended the relationship. He also recalls that when they were dating, Deepika was a model while he was a “big star”. He further revealed who made the first move in their relationship.

‘I Was Bigger Star Then’: Muzammil Ibrahim

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan in 2025, Muzammil claimed that he ended his relationship with Deepika and has no regrets about his decision. “It wasn’t mutual breakup, I left her, I was a big star that time and she wasn’t, I have no regret for leaving her, I’m a shakt londa, she’s big star now and I’m not but the fact is still a fact,” said Ibrahim on the podcast.

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During the same interview, he also claimed that it was Deepika who first proposed to him. “We were in a relationship for two years,” he said before adding that he was among the first people Deepika met after moving to Mumbai.

“She knew of me, and eventually asked me out,” he further claimed.

“We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw during the rains. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning well. Then I bought a car, and she was very happy about that. Those memories are very special because I have never gone on a rickshaw date again, and despite having very little money, we were genuinely happy.”

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He also claimed that he and Deepika remained in touch occasionally before her marriage to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika-Ranveer Wedding

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple celebrated their union with both Konkani and Sindhi Anand Karaj wedding ceremonies. They welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024.