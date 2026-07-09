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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Was A Bigger Star Then’: Old Video Of Muzammil Ibrahim Talking About Leaving Ex-Girlfriend Deepika Padukone Goes Viral

‘I Was A Bigger Star Then’: Old Video Of Muzammil Ibrahim Talking About Leaving Ex-Girlfriend Deepika Padukone Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and Muzammil Ibrahim were reportedly in a relationship for two years before eventually going their separate ways.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Muzammil Ibrahim's old video about Deepika Padukone went viral.
  • He revealed Deepika Padukone first proposed to him then.
  • They remained in contact occasionally until her Ranveer marriage.

An old video of actor Muzammil Ibrahim talking about his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone has gone viral again on social media. In the video, Ibrahim claims that their breakup was not mutual and says he was the one who ended the relationship. He also recalls that when they were dating, Deepika was a model while he was a “big star”. He further revealed who made the first move in their relationship.

‘I Was Bigger Star Then’: Muzammil Ibrahim

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan in 2025, Muzammil claimed that he ended his relationship with Deepika and has no regrets about his decision. “It wasn’t mutual breakup, I left her, I was a big star that time and she wasn’t, I have no regret for leaving her, I’m a shakt londa, she’s big star now and I’m not but the fact is still a fact,” said Ibrahim on the podcast. 

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During the same interview, he also claimed that it was Deepika who first proposed to him. “We were in a relationship for two years,” he said before adding that he was among the first people Deepika met after moving to Mumbai. 

“She knew of me, and eventually asked me out,” he further claimed. 

“We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw during the rains. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning well. Then I bought a car, and she was very happy about that. Those memories are very special because I have never gone on a rickshaw date again, and despite having very little money, we were genuinely happy.”

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He also claimed that he and Deepika remained in touch occasionally before her marriage to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika-Ranveer Wedding

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple celebrated their union with both Konkani and Sindhi Anand Karaj wedding ceremonies. They welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who ended the relationship between Muzammil Ibrahim and Deepika Padukone?

Muzammil Ibrahim claims he was the one who ended their relationship, stating it was not a mutual breakup. He also mentioned having no regrets about his decision.

Who initiated the relationship between Muzammil Ibrahim and Deepika Padukone?

Muzammil Ibrahim stated that Deepika Padukone made the first move and asked him out. They were in a relationship for two years.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Muzammil Ibrahim Ranveer SIngh
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