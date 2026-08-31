‘Old Shabana Had Woken Up’: Javed Akhtar Recalls Wife’s Decision To Join CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar supports Shabana Azmi joining recent NEET protests.

Azmi's activism includes a 1993 arrest during Mumbai slum protest.

She joined NEET protest after no government response.

Azmi later suffered illness following the Delhi protest.

Javed Akhtar has spoken about his wife Shabana Azmi’s long history of activism and her recent participation in student protests in New Delhi. Azmi joined protesters at Jantar Mantar last month over the alleged NEET paper leak, despite being aware of the risks involved. Recalling her decision on a recent podcast, Akhtar said he immediately knew she would go after she informed him while he was in London. The veteran screenwriter and lyricist also recalled earlier occasions when Azmi had participated in protests, including one that led to her arrest in Mumbai. Akhtar said he remains proud of her commitment to speaking up.

Javed Akhtar On Shabana Azmi’s Protest

Speaking on Lets Talk With DevnaG, Javed Akhtar recalled how Shabana Azmi informed him about her decision to travel to Delhi for the protest. According to Akhtar, he did not try to dissuade her because he understood that she had already made up her mind.

“She called me when I was in London to tell me she’s going to Delhi for the protests. When she told me, I knew she would. It’s the call of conscience. Not once did I tell her not to go or think twice. The moment she told me I cannot go, I knew the old Shabana had woken up, and nobody can stop her. And good she did! I’m proud of her,” he said.

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Akhtar also recalled that activism has been part of Azmi’s life for decades. “This isn’t the first time she’s done this. She’s aged now, so does it less now,” he said, laughing.

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Shabana Azmi’s Long History Of Activism

Azmi has repeatedly participated in public campaigns and protests over social and political issues. Akhtar recalled an incident from 1993, when she joined slum residents in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area to oppose the demolition of their homes. The actor was arrested along with 16 others and reportedly refused to seek bail or accept the charges. She was also expected to perform in the play Tumhari Amrita at Tata Theatre during the period.

According to Akhtar, Azmi eventually reached the venue after being escorted by the police. He later had to arrange her bail. Reflecting on why people sometimes need to speak out despite fear, Akhtar said, “It’s not like we don’t feel scared. We feel scared most of the time. But in some moments, you’ve to get over the fear and have to call a spade a spade. Otherwise you won’t be able to look into the mirror. If I don’t, I have no loyalty with either my zameen, zamana or zameer (land, time, and conscience). I don’t do it much, but when your conscience is pushed against the wall, you have to do it.”

Why Shabana Azmi Joined The Protest

Before travelling to Delhi, Azmi and Akhtar had reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to engage with students protesting over the NEET issue. Akhtar said they received an acknowledgement that the letter had been received, but there was no response for three days.

Azmi subsequently decided to participate in the protest herself. Her presence at Jantar Mantar made her one of the few Bollywood personalities to join the demonstration in person, while some others expressed support online. During the protest, Delhi Police reportedly used tear gas against demonstrators. Azmi suffered an asthma attack and was later diagnosed with H1N1, which also kept her away from a planned student protest in Mumbai.

For Akhtar, however, her decision was consistent with the person he had known since their relationship began in the late 1970s. He recalled that activism was already an important part of Azmi’s life when they first became close.