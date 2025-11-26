Old Photos Of Palaash Muchhal Go Viral After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Is Postponed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOld Photos Of Palaash Muchhal Go Viral After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Is Postponed

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding delay sparks new speculation as old photos of the singer go viral. Smriti deletes engagement reel amid ongoing buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
The sudden postponement of singer Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, originally set for November 23, continues to dominate social media conversations, with unverified claims and resurfaced photos adding to the frenzy.

Amid heavy speculation, old photographs of Palaash posing with a former partner have resurfaced online. One widely shared picture captures a grand proposal setup featuring Palaash kneeling in front of his then-girlfriend. The images have led several users to assume the singer may have been engaged before his relationship with Smriti began.

However, these claims remain speculative. The authenticity of the circulating images has not been confirmed, and News18 has not independently verified details shared by social media users. Many online posts identify the woman as plastic surgeon Birva Shah and claim the proposal dates back to 2017. Reports suggest Palaash and Smriti began dating in 2019 after being introduced through mutual friends, keeping their relationship private until last year.

Smriti Deletes Viral Engagement Reel as Online Buzz Intensifies

Adding to the chatter, fans noticed that Smriti Mandhana removed her engagement announcement video from Instagram shortly after the wedding was postponed. The reel featured her teammates — Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy — dancing alongside her, ending with Smriti subtly revealing her engagement ring.

The disappearance of the clip has raised further questions, with users alleging that her teammates have also taken down the video from their own profiles. Neither Smriti nor Palaash has commented on the speculation.

One user wrote, “This is not something you delete unless something big has happened." Another commented, “She deserves peace, not this heartbreak."

 

Health Emergency Led to Sudden Halt in Wedding Plans

The couple’s wedding preparations came to an abrupt stop after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered heart attack-like symptoms on the morning of the ceremony. He was quickly admitted to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli, prompting both families to postpone the celebrations indefinitely.

The situation deeply affected Palaash as well. His mother told Hindustan Times that he shared a close bond with Smriti’s father, making it emotionally difficult for him to continue with the rituals. She said, “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress."

While Shrinivas Mandhana is reportedly recovering, the families have yet to announce a new wedding date.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Wedding Celebrity Wedding News Smriti Mandhana Father Health Palaash Muchhal Old Photos
