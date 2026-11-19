Alia Bhatt has finally addressed the constant social media speculation surrounding her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022, have often found themselves at the centre of online discussions, with users analysing their interviews and public appearances. Some have even described Alia as being in an unequal marriage, prompting the actor to respond to such assumptions. In a conversation with TIME magazine for its TIME100 Next India list, Alia called these narratives offensive and explained why strangers should not define the reality of her relationship with Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt Calls Marriage Speculation Offensive

During her conversation with TIME magazine, Alia addressed the online theories suggesting that she is unhappy or constantly adjusting herself in her marriage. The actor said such assumptions were particularly upsetting because they reduced her to someone who could not make her own decisions.

She said, "I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.” Alia also explained that people may be interpreting her relationship through conventional ideas about marriage rather than understanding the bond she shares with Ranbir.

Talking about what makes their relationship meaningful, she added, “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything; that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

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Why Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Marriage Faces Online Scrutiny

Alia and Ranbir dated for several years before getting married in 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. However, certain remarks made by the actors in interviews have repeatedly sparked conversations about their relationship.

In May 2023, Alia spoke about how Ranbir disliked it when she raised her voice during disagreements. She mentioned that she tried to manage her anger because her husband believed people should remain kind even when they were unhappy. The comment led some social media users to suggest that she was making too many adjustments.

Another controversy followed in August 2023, when Alia revealed during a Vogue India interview that Ranbir preferred her natural lip colour and would ask her to wipe off her lipstick. While she shared the anecdote casually, several users labelled his behaviour controlling.

Alia later defended her husband on Koffee With Karan 8 in November 2023, saying his comments had been taken out of context and that his real personality was different from the image created on social media.

In July 2024, Ranbir's comments during a podcast conversation with Nikhil Kamath also attracted attention. He spoke about the adjustments partners make after marriage and mentioned Alia changing her loud tone to make him more comfortable. These remarks further fuelled online discussions about their relationship.

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Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Film Love & War

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also features Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and marks the couple's second on-screen collaboration after Brahmastra.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in January 2027. Their upcoming project has generated interest among fans, who will get to see the couple share screen space once again.

Alia's latest comments make it clear that she does not want strangers defining her marriage through isolated remarks or social media theories. For the actor, her relationship with Ranbir is a personal reality that outsiders cannot fully understand.