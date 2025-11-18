Odia Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 36; Odisha CM Majhi, Naveen Patnaik Mourns His Loss

Popular Odia playback singer Humane Sagar, one of the most recognisable voices in Odisha’s music industry, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 36. The singer, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, died despite intensive medical care.

AIIMS released an official bulletin confirming the news, noting that Sagar’s condition had deteriorated rapidly despite aggressive treatment by specialist doctors. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF), multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, and several associated complications.

Hospital Confirms Singer’s Death

According to AIIMS, Sagar had been admitted on Friday but did not show signs of improvement.

The medical statement read, “Humane Sagar (36) did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9.08 pm on November 17.”

The news sent shockwaves across Odisha and the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, artists, and fans.

Odisha Leaders Pay Emotional Tributes

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief in an emotional note shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also extended his condolences, stating, “Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time.”

A Voice That Defined a Generation

Born on November 25, 1990, in Titlagarh, Odisha, Humane Sagar rose to fame after winning Voice of Odisha Season 2 in 2012. Over the next decade, he became a staple in Odia cinema and independent music, earning a massive fan base for his emotive, soulful singing style.

Some of his most beloved tracks include “Ishq Tu Hi Tu,” “Tu Mo Love Story,” “Gopa Hele Bhi Sato,” “Baby,” and “Agastya.” His ability to channel raw emotion into melody earned him the title “Odisha’s Arijit Singh.”

Sagar’s untimely death leaves behind a void in the Odia music industry—one that fans and colleagues say will be impossible to fill.