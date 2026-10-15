Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns Home After Spine Surgery, Team Shares Health Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nushrratt Bharuccha fractured spine during a Bali trip.

Airlifted to Mumbai, actor underwent successful spine surgery.

Discharged from hospital, she is now recovering at home.

Her team confirms full recovery will require time.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned home after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. Her team confirmed on October 15 that the actor had been discharged from the hospital after the procedure and is now concentrating on her recovery. Although the surgery was successful, her team said she would need time to regain her strength fully. Nushrratt was initially treated at a hospital in Indonesia before being airlifted to Mumbai for further medical care. The update has brought relief to fans who had been concerned about her condition after videos of her arrival in Mumbai circulated online.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Health Update

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team has confirmed that the actor is back home after successfully undergoing spine surgery. In a statement shared on October 15, her team said, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital."

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The statement added, “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength. We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time.”

Her team has indicated that recovery will take time, with the actor currently prioritising rest and regaining her strength.

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Bali Accident And Airlift To Mumbai

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture during a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali. She received initial treatment at a hospital in Indonesia before being flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further care.

Videos showing the actor arriving in Mumbai on a stretcher, wearing hospital clothes and receiving medical support, circulated on social media and prompted concern among fans.

Her publicist had earlier confirmed the incident, stating, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.”

The team also emphasised that her health was the immediate priority, noting that she would need “time to rest and recover”. Her professional commitments could be affected in the weeks following the accident.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Upcoming Projects

Before the accident, Nushrratt was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a silent comedy thriller featuring Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi. Released on October 31, 2025, the film follows an ordinary man caught in a series of chaotic misunderstandings. Nushrratt plays Pushpa.

The actor is also set to appear opposite Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project reunites the actor and director, who previously worked together on A Flying Jatt in 2016. Backed by producer Vicky Jain’s banner VJ Frames, the film has reportedly completed shooting.

For now, Nushrratt is focusing on her recovery at home. Her team has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support during this period.