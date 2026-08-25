Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon faced backlash over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

She questioned why women are judged by their clothing choices.

Sister Nupur defended Kriti's attire, urging critics to evolve.

Kangana Ranaut also criticized Kriti's advertisement outfit choice.

After Kriti Sanon addressed the backlash over her viral Raksha Bandhan advertisement and questioned when people would stop dictating what women should wear, her sister Nupur Sanon came to her defence. Nupur pointed out that Kriti ties Rakhi to her and said that if she has no issue with what her sister wears, there is no reason for anyone else to be bothered. She also urged trolls to “evolve” amid the ongoing controversy.

Nupur Sanon Defends Sister Kriti

Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Nupur wrote, “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear,” before urging people to “respectfully evolve.”

She further added, “P.S. I am the one she ties Rakhi to, and if I don’t have a problem, why do you?”

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash: 'When Will We Stop Telling Women What To Wear?'





What Did Kriti Sanon Say?

Kriti recently broke her silence on the criticism surrounding the Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying that the essence of festivals lies not in what people wear but in the emotions and meaning attached to the traditions. “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection.”

She went on to explain that she and her sister tie Rakhi to each other and believe they can protect one another just as a brother would. She also said they pray for each other’s health, happiness and long life, adding that the same sentiment extends to their dogs, whom they consider family.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Slams Kriti Sanon’s ‘Creepy’ Raksha Bandhan Ad, Asks ‘Why Would You Tie Your Brother Rakhi In Bikini?’

Kriti then questioned why women continue to be judged based on their clothing. “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Why Did Kriti Face Backlash?

Kriti recently featured in a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan campaign, in which she is seen celebrating the festival with her brother and tying a Rakhi to him. The advertisement also shows her tying a Rakhi to her pet dog.

In the ad, Kriti wears a bralette-style blouse, which drew criticism from some social media users. Many questioned whether she would have worn the same outfit while tying Rakhi to her brother.

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the advertisement, criticising Kriti’s choice of outfit. Sharing her views on Instagram Stories, Kangana questioned why a woman would choose to wear a bikini or “undergarments” while tying a Rakhi to her brother when there are several other styling options available.

“It's is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments?”

She further added, “Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”