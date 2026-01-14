Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







On January 10, actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, exchanged vows with long-time partner and singer Stebin Ben in a stunning Christian wedding ceremony held in the royal city of Udaipur. The bride looked radiant in an off-shoulder white gown, turning heads as she walked down the aisle.

The celebrations continued the following day, January 11, with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the pheras, Nupur chose a show-stopping Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga in dual-toned coral peach, blending elegance with festive vibrancy. Following their grand Rajasthan wedding, the couple returned to Mumbai, where they hosted a star-studded reception for their friends from the film industry.

Kriti Sanon was the first to know about Stebin

In an interview with ETimes, Nupur opened up about how her sister Kriti was the first person she confided in about her relationship with Stebin. “The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close, we are like best friends. At that time, Stebin had just started professionally, so there wasn't much to show career-wise. I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent.”

Kriti’s support extended beyond encouragement. Nupur revealed, “A few months later, I told my mother. Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, ‘I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking.’ That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place.”

Five years of love culminate in marriage

Nupur and Stebin had been in a committed relationship for five years before taking the plunge this month. By holding two ceremonies, the couple paid tribute to both their cultural and religious backgrounds. Reflecting on her Christian wedding, Nupur said, “We wrote our own personalised vows. Interestingly, I've never attended a Christian wedding before, the first one I experienced was my own!”