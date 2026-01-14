Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNupur Sanon Credits Kriti Sanon For Helping Mom Approve Stebin Ben: ‘Initially, She Was Little Unsure'

Nupur Sanon Credits Kriti Sanon For Helping Mom Approve Stebin Ben: ‘Initially, She Was Little Unsure'

Nupur Sanon revealed that her sister Kriti played a key role in gaining their mother’s approval for her marriage to Stebin Ben, describing how Kriti’s support helped everything fall into place.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On January 10, actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, exchanged vows with long-time partner and singer Stebin Ben in a stunning Christian wedding ceremony held in the royal city of Udaipur. The bride looked radiant in an off-shoulder white gown, turning heads as she walked down the aisle.

The celebrations continued the following day, January 11, with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the pheras, Nupur chose a show-stopping Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga in dual-toned coral peach, blending elegance with festive vibrancy. Following their grand Rajasthan wedding, the couple returned to Mumbai, where they hosted a star-studded reception for their friends from the film industry.

Kriti Sanon was the first to know about Stebin

In an interview with ETimes, Nupur opened up about how her sister Kriti was the first person she confided in about her relationship with Stebin. “The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close, we are like best friends. At that time, Stebin had just started professionally, so there wasn't much to show career-wise. I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stebin Ben (@stebinben)

Kriti’s support extended beyond encouragement. Nupur revealed, “A few months later, I told my mother. Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, ‘I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking.’ That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Five years of love culminate in marriage

Nupur and Stebin had been in a committed relationship for five years before taking the plunge this month. By holding two ceremonies, the couple paid tribute to both their cultural and religious backgrounds. Reflecting on her Christian wedding, Nupur said, “We wrote our own personalised vows. Interestingly, I've never attended a Christian wedding before, the first one I experienced was my own!”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben get married?

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben had a Christian wedding on January 10th and a Hindu wedding on January 11th in Udaipur.

Who was the first person Nupur Sanon told about her relationship with Stebin Ben?

Nupur Sanon first confided in her sister, Kriti Sanon, about her relationship with Stebin Ben.

How did Kriti Sanon help Nupur Sanon's mother accept Stebin Ben?

Kriti Sanon reassured Nupur's mother about Stebin's talent and hard work after meeting him, which helped change her initial reservations.

How long were Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in a relationship before getting married?

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were in a committed relationship for five years before their wedding.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
India
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget