Not Janhvi Kapoor, But This Actress Was The First Choice For Ramcharan's Peddi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khushi Kapoor was initially considered for 'Peddi' role.

Director felt Khushi appeared too young for Achiyyamma.

Janhvi Kapoor ultimately cast as strong female lead.

Janhvi's first look as Achiyyamma revealed to excitement.

Khushi Kapoor’s fans are in for a surprise, but this time not in the way they hoped. The young star was quietly in the running for a powerful role that has now become a big highlight in Ram Charan’s much‑talked‑about Telugu film Peddi. Instead of Khushi, it is her older sister Janhvi Kapoor who will headline the part, injecting a fresh, fiery energy into the project. The story of how this casting choice unfolded is a mix of family dynamics, on‑screen chemistry, and the makers’ clear vision for the character.

Khushi Kapoor Was The First Choice For Peddi

According to a recent interview, the makers of Peddi had initially considered Khushi Kapoor for the role of Achiyyamma, the feisty and strong‑willed woman at the heart of the film. However, after a series of discussions, they ultimately decided to go with Janhvi Kapoor for the part. A source close to the production team told Hindustan Times, “After deliberations, the team zeroed in on Janhvi for the role.” The decision was taken keeping in mind how she would fit into the character’s emotional and physical demands.

In a conversation with M9, Buchi Babu Sana shared that he had first narrated Achiyyamma to Khushi Kapoor. However, after meeting her in person, he felt she appeared too young for the role. “I first pitched the story to Khushi Kapoor, but when I saw her, I realised she looked too young to play the character,” Buchi explained. He added that the situation became awkward when he later had to narrate the same script to Janhvi Kapoor at their home. “Imagine rejecting Khushi and then discussing the film with Janhvi in the same house. I felt a little uncomfortable and even asked Janhvi if Khushi was upset about it,” the filmmaker recalled.

About Peddi

The makers, through the official Peddi handle, shared Janhvi’s first look poster with the caption: “Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous #JanhviKapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.” This line has since become a key tagline associated with the film’s marketing.

Janhvi’s fans too have embraced the new avatar, calling her transformation into Achiyyamma “bold” and “refreshing. Audiences are excited to see the actress in a rural, grounded look, very different from her usual glamorous roles. One report adds that the film is expected to be a major Pan‑India release, with Ram Charan’s star power and the strong presence of Achiyyamma helping to draw a wide audience.

In the end, while Khushi Kapoor may have missed out on this particular role, the Kapoor sisters continue to be at the centre of attention in big‑budget projects across languages. For Peddi, it is Janhvi who steps into Achiyyamma’s shoes, and the makers are confident she will bring exactly the mix of strength, charm, and fire that the character and the film’s tone demand.