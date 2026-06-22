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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNot Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Made Her Acting Debut With Tamil Film Opposite Thalapathy Vijay

Not Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Made Her Acting Debut With Tamil Film Opposite Thalapathy Vijay

Priyanka Chopra began her acting career opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan', years before becoming a celebrated global star in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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  • Vijay became Chief Minister; Priyanka continues her international career.

Priyanka Chopra is a global star today with a remarkable body of work spanning Bollywood and Hollywood. However, not many people know that her acting journey began in Tamil cinema, where she shared the screen with Thalapathy Vijay in her very first film.

Over the course of a career that has stretched for more than three decades, Thalapathy Vijay has worked alongside several leading actresses. Yet, among them is one star whose rise has been truly extraordinary. As the actor-turned-politician celebrates his birthday, it is the perfect time to look back at the early days of Priyanka Chopra's career and how it all started.

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Priyanka Chopra's First Step Into Films

After winning the coveted Miss World title in 2000, Priyanka Chopra decided to pursue a career in acting. While she eventually became one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, her first appearance on screen was not in Hindi cinema.

Instead, Priyanka made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, where she was cast opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film marked the beginning of a journey that would later take her far beyond Indian cinema.

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Bollywood Debut Followed Soon After

A year after her Tamil debut, Priyanka entered Bollywood with Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which was released in 2003. From there, she steadily built an impressive career, delivering memorable performances across a range of films.

Her success eventually extended to the international arena as well. In 2015, Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the thriller series Quantico, in which she played the role of Alex Parrish. The series introduced her to a global audience and further strengthened her position as an international entertainer.

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While Priyanka continues to remain active in the entertainment industry, Thalapathy Vijay has now stepped away from films to focus on politics. He currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his party, TVK, recently emerged as the largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On the professional front, Priyanka's film Varanasi is slated for release in 2027. The actress also recently revealed in an interview with Fortune India that she will soon be working on a project alongside Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which film marked Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood debut?

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Bollywood with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She starred alongside Sunny Deol.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Priyanka Chopra
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