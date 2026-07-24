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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Not A Word Of Empathy For Parents, Students’: Dia Mirza Reacts To PM Modi’s Midnight Video Message

‘Not A Word Of Empathy For Parents, Students’: Dia Mirza Reacts To PM Modi’s Midnight Video Message

Dia Mirza has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to students on the ongoing NEET paper leak issue.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dia Mirza criticized PM Modi's NEET message for lacking empathy.
  • She noted his 47-day delay and insufficient acknowledgment of suffering.
  • PM Modi assured stringent action against paper leaks and perpetrators.
  • He promised fast-tracking cases and new legislation in Parliament.

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share her reaction to the video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Thursday night. She said that he did not say a single word of “empathy” for the students or activist Sonam Wangchuk in his video message.

Dia Mirza Questions PM Modi’s Message

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza said it took the Prime Minister 47 days to address the issue, but his message failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering of those affected.

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“Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonamji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks,” she wrote, before asking, “How hard can it be, Sir?”

She further added, “It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal the millions of hearts that are broken.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

PM Modi’s Midnight Video Message

In his video message, Prime Minister Modi assured the nation that the government would take stringent action against paper leaks and those responsible.

“I know that a paper leak is not an ordinary matter. Millions of students and their parents are in great pain because of it. Therefore, following the paper leak incidents, the government has taken several steps over the last two-and-a-half months,” he said.

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The Prime Minister added that the government’s priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

“Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year. It was very important to conduct the examinations at the earliest. The government used its full strength to organise examinations for nearly 22 lakh students. The results were declared on the 19th, and the happiness of students has spread across the country. But we are not among those who stop there.”

He further said that the government has directed departments to fast-track the cases and that the proposed legislation would be discussed in the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

“And that is why I instructed the departments to prepare for a fast-track court today. The departments worked hard and submitted their recommendations to me late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the Cabinet. After the Cabinet's advice, it will be given its final shape. From Monday, when the second week of Parliament begins, we will try to get that Bill passed as soon as possible,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Dia Mirza's reaction to Prime Minister Modi's message on the NEET controversy?

Dia Mirza criticized PM Modi's late-night video message, stating it lacked empathy for students, grieving parents, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. She felt it failed to acknowledge their pain despite taking 47 days to address the issue.

What did Prime Minister Modi say in his video message regarding the NEET controversy?

Prime Minister Modi assured the nation that the government would take stringent action against paper leaks and those responsible. He acknowledged the pain of millions of students and parents, emphasizing the government's efforts to prevent academic year loss.

What actions does the government plan to take regarding paper leaks, according to PM Modi?

The government has directed departments to fast-track cases related to paper leaks. A proposed legislation will be discussed in the Cabinet and then introduced in Parliament for quick passage to address the issue.

How long did it take for Prime Minister Modi to address the NEET controversy, according to Dia Mirza?

According to Dia Mirza, it took Prime Minister Modi 47 days to address the NEET controversy. She highlighted this delay in her criticism of his message.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Dia Mirza
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