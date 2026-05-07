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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Apologises To NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With Sanjay Dutt, Promises To Sponsor Education Of 100 Girls

Nora Fatehi Apologises To NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With Sanjay Dutt, Promises To Sponsor Education Of 100 Girls

Sarke Chunar Row: Both Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, on whom the controversial song Sarke Chunar was picturised, have issued apologies before the NCW.

By : Ajatika Singh | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar, which also features Sanjay Dutt. The song faced backlash left, right and centre over its “vulgar lyrics” and “suggestive choreography”.

Following her appearance before the Commission, Nora issued an apology and said artists must take responsibility for the impact of their work. As part of her corrective measures, she also pledged to sponsor the education of 100 girl children.

Nora Fatehi Takes ‘Full Responsibility’

Speaking to the media outside the NCW office, Nora said she had apologised both verbally and in writing. “I did (appear before the Commission) and I apologised. It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course, I have to be responsible as an artist,” she told reporters.

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The actor further added, “I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing.”

Earlier, Nora had released a video statement clarifying that she had only shot for the Kannada version of the song for the upcoming film KD: The Devil and was allegedly unaware of the Hindi adaptation. Following the controversy, several people associated with the project distanced themselves from responsibility, including lyricist Raqueeb Alam and filmmaker Prem.

Sanjay Dutt, who also featured in the song, had earlier appeared before the Commission and expressed regret over any “unintended” hurt caused to society. The actor pledged to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girls in support of women’s empowerment and social welfare initiatives.

‘Sarke Chunar’ Row

The controversy around the song began after the makers released the teaser of the song before the full version on YouTube. The song is part of the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which was released on April 30. 

ALSO READ| Sarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song

Soon after its release, the song faced criticism on social media, with several users objecting to its lyrics and choreography. Complaints regarding the track were reportedly submitted to both the Delhi Police and the Central government.

Amid mounting backlash, the makers eventually made the song private on YouTube and announced plans to release a modified version later. The makers also stated that a revised version would be released at a later stage.

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Published at : 07 May 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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