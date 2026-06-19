Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup performance was a deeply personal moment.

Her entire family and close friends attended, celebrating together.

Fatehi expressed gratitude for support and her career's journey.

Nora Fatehi, performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, was more than just another career milestone. It became a deeply personal moment that she says she will cherish forever. Sharing a series of photographs from the event on Instagram, Nora reflected on the overwhelming emotions she felt after stepping off stage and seeing her loved ones waiting to celebrate with her. After more than a decade in the entertainment industry, it was the first time her entire family and close friends had gathered to watch her perform live.

Nora Fatehi At FIFA World Cup 2026

In her heartfelt note, Nora revealed that she has been fortunate enough to experience many memorable moments throughout her career. However, this occasion stood apart because all the people closest to her were there together.

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The actress admitted that she became emotional after her performance, as she was greeted by family and friends who had been waiting to congratulate and embrace her. For someone who has spent years travelling to work commitments alone, the experience felt incredibly special.

She shared that she usually performs, finishes her work and heads home, but Toronto was different. This time, the people who mattered most to her were present to witness the moment and celebrate it alongside her.

“I wanted to share this with you guys.. I’ve been performing for over a decade now.. I’ve been lucky to have massive moments in my career, and I’ve shared them with some of my favourite people! But never my entire family and loved ones at the same time…This was the first time ever that I finished a performance and found all my loved ones TOGETHER WAITING to embrace me! It was truly an emotional moment for me.. I always go to work alone, and when I finish a performance, I go home.. but this time it was different.. My loved ones gathered to watch me for the first time live and celebrated with me for the first time! I worked my ENTIRE life for this moment. No words can describe this feeling. My sister, my mom and my brother were present for the first time! My high-school teacher, someone so dear to me, was present! My childhood friends and my close friends today were also there! There are some people I wish were there too, but I’m so happy and grateful,” wrote Nora Fatehi while sharing the pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Worked Towards This Her Entire Life

Nora described the occasion as something she had worked towards her entire life. While the performance itself was a proud achievement, having her loved ones by her side made it even more meaningful.

Among those present were her mother, sister and brother, along with a high-school teacher she remains close to. Childhood friends and members of her current inner circle also attended, making the gathering a rare reunion of people from different stages of her life.

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The actress expressed gratitude for everyone who showed up to support her, saying the love and encouragement she received made the experience unforgettable.

Earlier, Nora also took a moment to thank India, Morocco and Canada for helping shape both her personal and professional journey.

Reflecting on the path that brought her to this stage, she described it as an extraordinary ride filled with growth and learning. She credited Canada for giving her a foundation, Morocco for keeping her connected to her roots and India for helping her spread her wings as an artist.

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Nora also expressed pride in having the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup for a second time. She thanked everyone who has supported her throughout her journey and shared kind words about this latest milestone, calling it a moment she will always treasure.