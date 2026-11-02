Nora Fatehi was directed to testify as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is listed as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet.
Nora Fatehi Fails To Appear In Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case, Next Hearing On Nov 6
In the Rs 200 crore extortion case, Delhi Police told the court that Nora Fatehi was served notice on October 22 via email and WhatsApp, and that they also called her, but she did not respond.
- Nora Fatehi missed court appearance, fresh summons issued.
- Court expressed displeasure; Delhi Police confirmed notice served.
- Fatehi is prosecution witness in Rs 200 crore extortion case.
- Case alleges Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Ranbaxy promoter's wife.
The hearing in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar was adjourned at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi after Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi failed to appear on November 2, despite being directed to testify as a prosecution witness.
Nora’s lawyer sought exemption from her appearance, prompting the court to express displeasure and caution that it could not be taken lightly. “She is a witness and was supposed to be here; her conduct is not up to the mark, don’t take the court for granted.”
The court subsequently issued a fresh summons directing the actress to appear on November 6, when the matter will be heard next. Nora has been listed as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.
Rs 200 crores Extortion case | Delhi police informed the Rouse Avenue court that Nora Fatehi was summoned but they have no information whether she is coming or not. Her counsel has moved plea seeking exemption. Court pulled up the counsel and said "she is a witness and was supposed to be here, her conduct is not up to the mark, don't take the court for granted"— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Delhi Police Served Nora Fatehi Notice On Oct 22
During the hearing, Delhi Police informed the court that they had no confirmation of Nora’s appearance. The police stated that a notice had been served to her on October 22 via email and WhatsApp. They also attempted to contact her over the phone but received no response.
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The court had directed Nora to appear on November 2 during the previous hearing. She was required to depose before the court as a prosecution witness in the case.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
The case pertains to allegations that Sukesh ran an extortion racket from Delhi’s Rohini Jail, impersonating senior government officials to extort around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh between 2020 and 2021. Aditi is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy.
Chandrashekhar allegedly promised to secure her husband’s release from custody in exchange for money. He apparently used call-spoofing technology to make his calls appear as though they originated from government offices, lending credibility to his claims. The alleged operation continued for over a year.
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The case came to light in August 2021 after Aditi approached the Delhi Police following another demand for Rs 1 crore. The police subsequently laid a trap, which led to Chandrashekhar’s arrest.
The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Nora Fatehi Questioned In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case
Nora was earlier questioned by the EOW regarding her alleged links with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, following which investigators listed her as a witness in the supplementary chargesheet.
According to her statement to the police, Nora interacted with Chandrashekhar only through his wife.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Nora Fatehi required to appear in court?
What was the court's reaction to Nora Fatehi's absence?
The court expressed displeasure, stating her conduct was 'not up to the mark' and she should not take the court for granted. It subsequently issued a fresh summons for her to appear on November 6.
What is the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case about?
The case pertains to Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh while impersonating senior government officials from jail. He promised to secure her husband's release.
How is Nora Fatehi connected to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case?
She was questioned by the EOW regarding alleged links with Chandrashekhar and his wife, and her statement was recorded. Nora stated she only interacted with Chandrashekhar through his wife.