Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nora Fatehi missed court appearance, fresh summons issued.

Court expressed displeasure; Delhi Police confirmed notice served.

Fatehi is prosecution witness in Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Case alleges Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Ranbaxy promoter's wife.

The hearing in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar was adjourned at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi after Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi failed to appear on November 2, despite being directed to testify as a prosecution witness.

Nora’s lawyer sought exemption from her appearance, prompting the court to express displeasure and caution that it could not be taken lightly. “She is a witness and was supposed to be here; her conduct is not up to the mark, don’t take the court for granted.”

The court subsequently issued a fresh summons directing the actress to appear on November 6, when the matter will be heard next. Nora has been listed as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.

Rs 200 crores Extortion case | Delhi police informed the Rouse Avenue court that Nora Fatehi was summoned but they have no information whether she is coming or not. Her counsel has moved plea seeking exemption. Court pulled up the counsel and said "she is a witness and was supposed to be here, her conduct is not up to the mark, don't take the court for granted" — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

Delhi Police Served Nora Fatehi Notice On Oct 22

During the hearing, Delhi Police informed the court that they had no confirmation of Nora’s appearance. The police stated that a notice had been served to her on October 22 via email and WhatsApp. They also attempted to contact her over the phone but received no response.

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The court had directed Nora to appear on November 2 during the previous hearing. She was required to depose before the court as a prosecution witness in the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

The case pertains to allegations that Sukesh ran an extortion racket from Delhi’s Rohini Jail, impersonating senior government officials to extort around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh between 2020 and 2021. Aditi is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy.

Chandrashekhar allegedly promised to secure her husband’s release from custody in exchange for money. He apparently used call-spoofing technology to make his calls appear as though they originated from government offices, lending credibility to his claims. The alleged operation continued for over a year.

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The case came to light in August 2021 after Aditi approached the Delhi Police following another demand for Rs 1 crore. The police subsequently laid a trap, which led to Chandrashekhar’s arrest.

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora Fatehi Questioned In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Nora was earlier questioned by the EOW regarding her alleged links with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, following which investigators listed her as a witness in the supplementary chargesheet.

According to her statement to the police, Nora interacted with Chandrashekhar only through his wife.