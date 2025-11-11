Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has heaped praise on playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, calling her the perfect artist to introduce newcomers to the world of Bollywood music. During her recent appearance on American singer Ciara’s podcast, Nora said that Shreya Ghoshal’s voice captures the true soul of Indian cinema and culture.

Nora Fatehi’s Admiration for Shreya Ghoshal

Speaking to Ciara about her journey in music, acting, and dance, Nora was asked to recommend one Bollywood artist for listeners unfamiliar with Indian entertainment. Without hesitation, she named Shreya Ghoshal, describing her as “an icon.”

Nora said, “If you're a Bollywood virgin, and you're just trying to figure out what's up, I would say you listen to Shreya Ghoshal. She is an icon. I just sang a song with her (Oh Mama! TETEMA), where she sings the Hindi part. I promise you, Ciara, you will message me in a few days saying, 'Wow!' She has the most beautiful voice I have ever heard.”

The Street Dancer 3D star further added, “She sings the most iconic tracks of some of the most iconic movies. Besides that, she also sings music singles. She is like a walking autotune. It's magnificent the way she sings. Anyone who wants to understand Bollywood music and culture, the spirit of Bollywood, should listen to her.”

On Working With Shreya in ‘Oh Mama! TETEMA’

Nora, who recently collaborated with Shreya on the track Oh Mama! TETEMA, revealed that she initially felt intimidated by the opportunity. “When they told me I was going to sing with her, I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I'm not a vocalist. I'm a vibe-ist. I give the vibe. But she is a true vocalist,” Nora said.

Shreya Ghoshal: A Voice That Defines Generations

Regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in Indian music, Shreya Ghoshal has won five National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and five Filmfare Awards across different languages. Her versatility and emotive voice have made her the voice behind countless Bollywood classics.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her global footprint. Once best known for her dancing prowess, she has now ventured into singing and international collaborations, working with artists like Jason Derulo, Shenseea, and Honey Singh alongside Shreya Ghoshal.