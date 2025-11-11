Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Calls Shreya Ghoshal ‘An Icon’ & ‘Walking Autotune’, Recommends Her Music To Global Fans

Nora Fatehi Calls Shreya Ghoshal ‘An Icon’ & ‘Walking Autotune’, Recommends Her Music To Global Fans

Nora Fatehi called Shreya Ghoshal the perfect artist to introduce global audiences to Bollywood. On Ciara’s podcast, Nora said Shreya has “the most beautiful voice I have ever heard.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has heaped praise on playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, calling her the perfect artist to introduce newcomers to the world of Bollywood music. During her recent appearance on American singer Ciara’s podcast, Nora said that Shreya Ghoshal’s voice captures the true soul of Indian cinema and culture.

Nora Fatehi’s Admiration for Shreya Ghoshal

Speaking to Ciara about her journey in music, acting, and dance, Nora was asked to recommend one Bollywood artist for listeners unfamiliar with Indian entertainment. Without hesitation, she named Shreya Ghoshal, describing her as “an icon.”

Nora said, “If you're a Bollywood virgin, and you're just trying to figure out what's up, I would say you listen to Shreya Ghoshal. She is an icon. I just sang a song with her (Oh Mama! TETEMA), where she sings the Hindi part. I promise you, Ciara, you will message me in a few days saying, 'Wow!' She has the most beautiful voice I have ever heard.”

The Street Dancer 3D star further added, “She sings the most iconic tracks of some of the most iconic movies. Besides that, she also sings music singles. She is like a walking autotune. It's magnificent the way she sings. Anyone who wants to understand Bollywood music and culture, the spirit of Bollywood, should listen to her.”

 

Nora Fatehi on Shreya Ghoshal in a podcast with Ciara
byu/Patronus_26 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On Working With Shreya in ‘Oh Mama! TETEMA’

Nora, who recently collaborated with Shreya on the track Oh Mama! TETEMA, revealed that she initially felt intimidated by the opportunity. “When they told me I was going to sing with her, I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I'm not a vocalist. I'm a vibe-ist. I give the vibe. But she is a true vocalist,” Nora said.

Shreya Ghoshal: A Voice That Defines Generations

Regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in Indian music, Shreya Ghoshal has won five National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and five Filmfare Awards across different languages. Her versatility and emotive voice have made her the voice behind countless Bollywood classics.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her global footprint. Once best known for her dancing prowess, she has now ventured into singing and international collaborations, working with artists like Jason Derulo, Shenseea, and Honey Singh alongside Shreya Ghoshal.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Nora Fatehi Indian Music Bollywood Music Nora Fatehi Podcast Ciara Podcast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget