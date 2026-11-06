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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Arrives At Delhi Court To Testify In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case | VIDEO

Nora Fatehi Arrives At Delhi Court To Testify In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case | VIDEO

Nora Fatehi has been named as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nora Fatehi testified in court for Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
  • Her appearance followed a missed hearing; court issued warning.
  • Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh.
  • He posed as officials, promising her husband's release.

Nora Fatehi arrived at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court today to testify as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Her appearance follows a missed hearing on November 2, when she did not turn up despite being directed to give evidence.

Nora Fatehi Arrives At Delhi Court 

Nora is named as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet. The court rescheduled her testimony for November 6 and sternly warned that such absences would not be tolerated, remarking that a witness is expected to be present and that the court should not be taken for granted.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 Extortion Case

The case centres on claims that Sukesh ran an extortion racket from inside Rohini Jail, posing as senior government officials to extract roughly Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh between 2020 and 2021. Aditi is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, a former promoter of Ranbaxy.

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Sukesh is accused of pledging to secure her husband’s release from custody in return for money. To make the ruse believable, he allegedly used call-spoofing technology so his calls seemed to come from government offices. The scheme reportedly went on for more than a year.

It unravelled in August 2021, when Aditi went to the Delhi Police after receiving a fresh demand for Rs 1 crore. Police set a trap that led to Chandrasekhar’s arrest.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) took up the investigation and filed a chargesheet against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nora Fatehi appear in court?

Nora Fatehi appeared at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court to testify as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. She is named as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet.

What is the Rs 200 crore extortion case about?

The case involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who allegedly ran an extortion racket from Rohini Jail. He posed as senior government officials to extract approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh.

Who was the primary victim of the extortion scheme?

The primary victim was Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh. Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from custody in return for money.

How was Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion scheme uncovered?

The scheme unravelled in August 2021 when Aditi Singh approached the Delhi Police after a fresh demand for Rs 1 crore. Police set a trap that led to Chandrasekhar's arrest.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi Breaking News Sukesh Chandrasekhar ABP Live DELHI
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