Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nora Fatehi testified in court for Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.

Her appearance followed a missed hearing; court issued warning.

Chandrasekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh.

He posed as officials, promising her husband's release.

Nora Fatehi arrived at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court today to testify as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Her appearance follows a missed hearing on November 2, when she did not turn up despite being directed to give evidence.

Nora Fatehi Arrives At Delhi Court

Nora is named as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet. The court rescheduled her testimony for November 6 and sternly warned that such absences would not be tolerated, remarking that a witness is expected to be present and that the court should not be taken for granted.

#WATCH | Rs 200 crore extortion case | Actress Nora Fatehi at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court after the court summoned her to appear for evidence. She is a witness in an extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar https://t.co/i762g954uY — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 Extortion Case

The case centres on claims that Sukesh ran an extortion racket from inside Rohini Jail, posing as senior government officials to extract roughly Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh between 2020 and 2021. Aditi is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, a former promoter of Ranbaxy.

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Sukesh is accused of pledging to secure her husband’s release from custody in return for money. To make the ruse believable, he allegedly used call-spoofing technology so his calls seemed to come from government offices. The scheme reportedly went on for more than a year.

It unravelled in August 2021, when Aditi went to the Delhi Police after receiving a fresh demand for Rs 1 crore. Police set a trap that led to Chandrasekhar’s arrest.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) took up the investigation and filed a chargesheet against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).