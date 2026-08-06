'Nobody Deserves That Amount Of Hate': Shreya Kalra Defends Shivangi Joshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra supports Shivangi Joshi, urges end to online hate.

Winner Shreya found victory surprising, described herself as real.

She resolved differences with co-contestants, credited Shilpa's support.

Prize money to be invested, aid Shilpa's shelter home.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa winner Shreya Kalra has spoken out in support of fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, urging people to stop the online hate directed at the television actor. In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, Shreya reflected on her surprise victory, her bond with Shilpa Shinde, criticism over her outspoken personality and her plans for the Rs 1 crore prize money. However, it was her comments on Shivangi that stood out. Despite their differences inside the show, Shreya said she did not want to add to the negativity, insisting that no one deserves to face such intense trolling online.

Shreya Kalra On Shivangi

Shreya admitted she was surprised by her victory, saying she had heard rumours that Shivangi Joshi would lift the trophy and had prepared herself for that outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh & Shreya Official (@thesimpsofficiall)

Speaking about Shivangi, she chose not to respond to comments made during the finale or give her co-contestant a nickname. "I don't want to give her any name. Firstly, though she did a reality show, frankly, she is not made for a reality show. This thing has backfired on her, and the amount of hate that she is getting—she doesn't deserve that, honestly. I have spoken to her on the show; she is very sweet. That one moment with Harshad created a little mess, but otherwise she is a nice human being."

She added, "I hope that hate dies down. Nobody deserves that amount of hate."

No Room For Grudges

Shreya said she wanted to leave the competition without carrying bitterness towards anyone. According to her, she apologised to fellow contestants after the finale and spent time speaking and celebrating with them. She explained that life is too unpredictable to hold onto resentment and said she preferred resolving differences rather than letting them continue after the show ended.

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Shreya revealed that she had spoken to contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh, Sunita, Vyas, Varun and Chaudhary before leaving the house.

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Win, Shilpa's Support And Prize Money

Looking back at her journey, Shreya credited Shilpa Shinde for standing by her during the competition. She described the actor as one of the kindest people she has met and said Shilpa's encouragement made a significant difference to her experience. Responding to criticism that she appeared aggressive, Shreya maintained that she was simply being herself throughout the show.

"Yes, I have been loud because that's how I express my feelings... I have always been real. Even if people call me aggressive, loud or bad, at least I was not fake in the show." She also revealed that she does not intend to spend the Rs 1 crore prize money on luxury purchases. Instead, she plans to invest it and contribute towards Shilpa Shinde's shelter home.

While Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa ended with Shreya Kalra lifting the trophy, the winner says she hopes the focus now shifts away from online hate and towards moving forward, both for herself and her fellow contestants.