Noah Wyle Reacts To 'Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Title', Says He Thought It Was A Prank

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noah Wyle named Sexiest Man Alive 2026, surprised by honor.

Wyle's wife pleased; he expects George Clooney's amusement.

Despite the title, Wyle still feels self-conscious without scripts.

Actor Noah Wyle, best known for his performances in The Pitt and ER, has been named PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The 55-year-old actor admitted that he initially thought the news was a prank, saying he never expected to receive the recognition. In an interview with PEOPLE, Wyle also spoke about his wife Sara’s reaction to the announcement and shared how he believes his longtime friend and former co-star George Clooney might respond. Despite the title, Wyle revealed that he still struggles with self-consciousness, particularly when speaking as himself without a script.

Noah Wyle Reacts To Sexiest Man Alive Title

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wyle said the announcement caught him completely off guard. He recalled thinking the news sounded like a prank and admitted that he had never imagined receiving the honour.

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“I thought that sounded like a prank, just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” Noah told the magazine. Joking about what the title might bring, he added, “I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. [Laughs] No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

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Noah Wyle On Wife Sara And George Clooney

Wyle also shared how his wife, Sara, reacted to the news. According to the actor, she was pleased that the recognition reflected positively on her choice of partner. “She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste. She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting. I thought, ‘Okay, if you say so.”

The actor also spoke about George Clooney, who has received PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title twice. Wyle said, “I think he’ll be amused and feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age.”

Noah Wyle Opens Up About Self-Consciousness

Despite receiving the magazine’s prestigious title, Wyle admitted that he still does not feel entirely comfortable in his own skin. He explained that he had hoped the recognition might change how he viewed himself, but that had not happened yet.

“I was so hoping today was going to be the day. ‘Look at you. You’re the Sexiest Man Alive. Finally you can be comfortable in your own skin.’ Not yet. I like being in other people’s skin. I like putting on characters. I get self-conscious. It’s still the hardest kind of interaction for me, speaking without a script as myself,” he said.

Wyle’s selection adds another milestone to his career, which spans popular television dramas including ER and The Pitt. His candid reaction also shows that the title has not changed how he feels about himself.