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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'No One Was Bigger Than Amitabh Bachchan, But…': Javed Jaffrey Explains Why Big B Couldn't Experiment With Roles

'No One Was Bigger Than Amitabh Bachchan, But…': Javed Jaffrey Explains Why Big B Couldn't Experiment With Roles

Javed Jaffrey said Amitabh Bachchan was once biggest star, but was restricted to similar roles. He also reflected on his versatile career and praised today's young actors for their professionalism.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Javed Jaffrey discussed his four-decade versatile acting career.
  • He cited Amitabh Bachchan's past role type restrictions.
  • Jaffrey praised younger actors' professionalism despite some haste.

Actor Javed Jaffrey has opened up about his four-decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry, making a striking observation about Amitabh Bachchan's career along the way. While discussing the importance of versatility, Jaffrey said there was a time when no one was bigger than the legendary star, but even he found himself restricted by the expectations attached to certain roles. At the same time, the actor praised Bachchan's remarkable evolution and acknowledged how he has since embraced greater creative freedom.

Javed Jaffrey Opens Up About His Acting Journey

Currently enjoying the success of Dhamaal 4, Javed Jaffrey reflected on the choices he has made throughout his career. The actor, who made his acting debut in the 1985 film Meri Jung in a negative role, said he never allowed himself to be confined to a single type of character.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi)

Speaking to HT City, Jaffrey said, “I was never limited to one kind of role. I have done everything. I have played serious characters, villains and eccentric roles.”

Having spent over 40 years in the Hindi film industry, Jaffrey believes that experimenting with different characters has helped him sustain a diverse and fulfilling career.

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There Was A Time When No One Was Bigger Than Amitabh Bachchan’

Explaining his point, Jaffrey cited Amitabh Bachchan as an example. He said there was a period when no one was bigger than the Bollywood icon, yet there also came a phase when Bachchan was unable to explore different kinds of roles.

According to Jaffrey, Bachchan was confined to a particular image because he did not have the freedom to break away from those expectations at the time. He added that the veteran actor now enjoys the liberty to experiment with a wider range of performances.

Javed Jaffrey On The New Generation Of Actors

During the interview, Jaffrey also shared his views on younger actors in the industry. He said many of them tend to be in a hurry and sometimes struggle to work in harmony with others.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)

However, he also praised the new generation, describing today's actors as focused, dedicated and highly professional when it comes to their craft.

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 Javed Jaffrey’s Work Front

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 has been performing well at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles.

Apart from films, Javed Jaffrey continues to remain active on television. He is currently seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 4.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Javed Jaffrey's acting career duration?

Javed Jaffrey has been in the Hindi film industry for four decades, making his debut in the 1985 film Meri Jung.

How does Javed Jaffrey describe his approach to acting roles?

Jaffrey states he never limited himself to one type of role, having played serious, villainous, and eccentric characters throughout his career. He believes this versatility has sustained him.

What observation did Javed Jaffrey make about Amitabh Bachchan's career?

Jaffrey noted that even Amitabh Bachchan, despite his immense stardom, was once restricted by role expectations. He added that Bachchan now enjoys the liberty to experiment more.

What are Javed Jaffrey's current projects?

Javed Jaffrey is currently enjoying the success of Dhamaal 4. He is also active on television as a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 4.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Javed Jaffrey Amitabh Bachchan
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