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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'No One Wants To Capture My Shoes?' Asks Sunny Deol After People Troll Him For Wearing Torn Shoes At 'Ikka' Event

'No One Wants To Capture My Shoes?' Asks Sunny Deol After People Troll Him For Wearing Torn Shoes At 'Ikka' Event

Sunny Deol hilariously addressed the viral controversy over his worn-out shoes at an Ikka event, joking with paparazzi and winning praise for his humour. Ikka premiered on Netflix on July 10.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:46 PM (IST)

Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has responded to online trolls over his worn-out shoes in the most light-hearted way. During a recent promotional event for his latest film Ikka, the actor playfully addressed the viral "shoe controversy", leaving photographers and fans amused with his trademark sense of humour.

Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes Sparks Social Media Buzz

A few days ago, Sunny Deol grabbed attention after attending the trailer launch of Ikka wearing a pair of white shoes that appeared visibly worn. A video from the event quickly went viral on social media after paparazzi cameras captured the back of his shoes, prompting a wave of trolling and countless memes about his footwear.

While the incident became a talking point online, many also praised the actor for his simplicity and unpretentious personality. Some even defended him saying that the shoes belong to his father and late actor Dharmendra. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

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Sunny Deol’s Humorous Response Wins Hearts

Now, Sunny Deol has finally reacted to the viral episode - and he did it with a smile.

As the actor posed for photographers at another Ikka promotional event, he jokingly looked at the cameras and said, "Arre, joota nahin lena kisi ne?" ("No one wants to capture my shoes?")

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

His witty remark instantly left everyone present in splits. One paparazzo responded with equal humour, saying, "Joota toh sir full frame mein aa hi raha hai. [Sir, your shoes are already in the full frame.]"

Sunny Deol laughed along before moving ahead, turning what had been an online controversy into a memorable and entertaining moment.

Ikka Marks Sunny Deol’s OTT Debut

Ikka premiered on Netflix today, July 10, marking Sunny Deol's debut on the OTT platform. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Shishir Sharma in key roles.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Wimbledon Appearance, FaceTimes Nick Jonas From Royal Box

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka is now available for streaming on Netflix.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Sunny Deol Sunny Deol Torn Shoes
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