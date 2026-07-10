Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has responded to online trolls over his worn-out shoes in the most light-hearted way. During a recent promotional event for his latest film Ikka, the actor playfully addressed the viral "shoe controversy", leaving photographers and fans amused with his trademark sense of humour.

Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes Sparks Social Media Buzz

A few days ago, Sunny Deol grabbed attention after attending the trailer launch of Ikka wearing a pair of white shoes that appeared visibly worn. A video from the event quickly went viral on social media after paparazzi cameras captured the back of his shoes, prompting a wave of trolling and countless memes about his footwear.

While the incident became a talking point online, many also praised the actor for his simplicity and unpretentious personality. Some even defended him saying that the shoes belong to his father and late actor Dharmendra.

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Sunny Deol’s Humorous Response Wins Hearts

Now, Sunny Deol has finally reacted to the viral episode - and he did it with a smile.

As the actor posed for photographers at another Ikka promotional event, he jokingly looked at the cameras and said, "Arre, joota nahin lena kisi ne?" ("No one wants to capture my shoes?")

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His witty remark instantly left everyone present in splits. One paparazzo responded with equal humour, saying, "Joota toh sir full frame mein aa hi raha hai. [Sir, your shoes are already in the full frame.]"

Sunny Deol laughed along before moving ahead, turning what had been an online controversy into a memorable and entertaining moment.

Ikka Marks Sunny Deol’s OTT Debut

Ikka premiered on Netflix today, July 10, marking Sunny Deol's debut on the OTT platform. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Shishir Sharma in key roles.

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Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka is now available for streaming on Netflix.