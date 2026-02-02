‘No Money, No Honey’: Chahal’s Post Sends Internet Into Frenzy After Fallout With RJ Mahvash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A social media post by Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked online chatter just days after reports emerged that he had unfollowed RJ Mahvash on Instagram. The timing of the post, coming soon after news of their apparent fallout, has left fans guessing about its meaning. Chahal shared pictures from his Thailand holiday with the caption “No money, no honey,” using money and honey emojis, triggering widespread speculation over whether the message carried a personal undertone.

+++++++++++++++++++++++

Holiday Caption Goes Viral

Chahal uploaded a series of travel photos from Thailand alongside the cryptic caption, which quickly went viral across platforms. While he did not directly reference anyone, the post surfaced shortly after he and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling assumptions that the message may have been aimed at their strained relationship.

Chahal and Mahvash had been frequently spotted together following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, leading to widespread rumours that the two were quietly dating. Mahvash had earlier clarified that they were only friends, but their recent social media move suggested the friendship may have ended.

This is not the first time Chahal’s public appearances have drawn attention. During his divorce proceedings, he arrived at court wearing a T-shirt reading “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” a moment that also went viral and attracted mixed reactions online.

Despite the buzz, Chahal has not issued any statement explaining his latest post, leaving fans and followers to interpret its meaning for themselves.

International Career At A Glance

Away from personal headlines, Chahal’s international cricket journey has slowed in recent years. The leg-spinner has not featured for India for nearly three years and has largely remained out of national selection conversations.

Across his career, Chahal has played 72 One Day Internationals, picking up 121 wickets in 69 innings. In T20 Internationals, he has appeared in 80 matches, claiming 96 wickets in 79 innings, numbers that once made him a regular fixture in India’s white-ball squads.

While his on-field future with Team India remains uncertain, Chahal continues to command attention off the pitch, whether through his performances, personal life, or social media presence.

For now, his latest post has added another chapter to an already eventful period, blending cricket, celebrity and curiosity in equal measure.

Related Video Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse