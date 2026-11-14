Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Lakhia recounted Salman's dedication during challenging high-altitude filming.

Salman filmed at 14,000 feet without demanding extra oxygen.

Actor completed three takes in minus 7-degree rain.

War drama Maatrubhumi draws inspiration from Galwan Valley clash.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. While the film has already generated curiosity with its intense trailer, director Apoorva Lakhia has now shared some challenging experiences from the shoot. Recalling the actor's dedication, Lakhia revealed that Salman filmed at an altitude of 14,000 feet in freezing weather without demanding additional oxygen or complaining. The filmmaker also shared details of a particularly difficult shoot in minus 7-degree temperatures, where the actor completed three takes in the rain.

Apoorva Lakhia Recalls Salman Khan's Freezing Shoot

Director Apoorva Lakhia recently opened up about filming Maatrubhumi in challenging locations. Instead of relying entirely on studio sets, the team travelled to high-altitude valleys and areas alongside icy rivers to bring authenticity to the war drama. The film was shot in difficult mountain terrain at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet, where temperatures could drop as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

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The conditions made filming particularly challenging for the cast and crew. Recalling one of the toughest shooting schedules, Lakhia spoke about a location called Taro Plains, situated close to a river. He revealed that the team filmed there on the very first day Salman arrived at the location.

'Temperature Minus 7 Degrees Tha'

Talking about the filming experience and Salman Khan’s dedication on the sets, director Apoorva Lakhia recalled one of the most challenging days of the shoot. Talking to India Today, he said, "Sabse mushkil location Taro Plains naam ki jagah par thi, jo nadi ke bilkul paas sthit hai. Wahan humne Salman sir aur baaki kalakaron ke saath usi din shooting ki, jis din woh pehli baar wahan pahunche the. Temperature minus 7 degrees tha aur baarish ho rahi thi. Sainikon ko ek dhalan par daudkar upar jaana tha." [The most difficult location was a place called Taro Plains, which is situated right next to the river. We shot there with Salman sir and the other cast members on the very day he first arrived at the location. The temperature was minus 7 degrees, and it was raining.The soldiers had to run up a slope.]

He added, "Salman sir ek din pehle hi wahan pahunche the aur khud ko us mausam aur oonchai ke anukool dhaalne ke bajaay seedhe set par aane ka faisla kiya. Humne unhe us jama dene wali thand mein upar aur neeche chalte hue teen takes diye aur unhone bina kisi shikayat ke yeh sab kiya. Na extra oxygen li aur na hi kisi cheez ki demand ki." [Salman sir had arrived just a day earlier and, instead of taking time to acclimatise himself to the weather and altitude, he decided to come straight to the set. We made him walk up and down in that freezing cold for three takes, and he did it all without a single complaint. He neither took extra oxygen nor demanded anything.”]

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About ‘Maatrubhumi’

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangda Singh. The war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film explores the experiences of soldiers, their sacrifices and the emotional challenges faced by their families.

The recently released trailer offers glimpses of intense combat sequences, emotional moments and the harsh realities of life during war. The makers have focused on portraying the human cost of conflict alongside the courage and determination of soldiers.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. With Salman Khan's performance and its high-altitude shooting experiences, the film is among the actor's major upcoming theatrical releases.