Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Nitesh Tiwari explained warrior Sita draws from ancient texts.

Adbhuta, Bilanka Ramayana depict Sita as cosmic Shakti embodiment.

Sita as Mahakali defeats Sahasra Ravana in these versions.

Lara Dutta supported portrayal, citing royal warfare training possibilities.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed the discussion surrounding Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita in Ramayana, particularly the scenes showing the character in a warrior avatar. The decision to depict Sita performing action sequences has sparked conversations among viewers, with some questioning the creative choice. Now, the filmmaker has explained the thought process behind this interpretation, pointing to lesser-known versions of the epic that portray Sita as a powerful warrior. He has also clarified how the film draws from traditional accounts while incorporating creative choices in its cinematic presentation.

Nitesh Tiwari On Sai Pallavi’s Warrior Sita

In an interview with The Federal, Nitesh Tiwari explained that his interpretation of Sita draws inspiration from different versions of the Ramayana, including the Sanskrit Adbhuta Ramayana and the 15th-century Odia Bilanka Ramayana.

Explaining how these tellings portray Sita, the director said, “These tellings offer a rather different image of Sita: not merely a figure of endurance but an active warrior and an embodiment of cosmic Shakti.”

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He further referred to an episode in these versions in which Sita assumes a fierce form and defeats a powerful demon king. Elaborating on the story, Tiwari said, “In these versions, she assumes the fierce form of Mahakali and slays Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed demon king, when Rama is incapacitated.”

These accounts offer a different perspective on Sita's character, portraying her as a powerful figure capable of taking on a warrior's role. Tiwari's explanation places the film's interpretation within India's diverse Ramayana traditions rather than presenting it as an entirely contemporary creative idea.

Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Sita’s Warrior Avatar

Earlier, Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, also shared her thoughts on Sai Pallavi's portrayal.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dipika said, “I really don't know. The memory that I have of Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramayana, which was majorly a part of our Ramayan, I don't remember that anywhere we had those kinds of scenes. But there are more than 300 Ramayanas in our country. Every story, every Ramayana is a little different from the other one. So they (makers) may have picked up something from some Ramayana, which I'm not aware of.”

Her comments highlighted the different interpretations of the epic that exist across the country, while acknowledging that the makers may have drawn inspiration from a version unfamiliar to her.

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About Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and several other actors in important roles. The first instalment of the two-part epic arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to release in 2028.