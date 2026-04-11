Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel bought a luxury car.

Eighteen-year-old Nitanshi purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The car is valued at approximately one crore rupees.

This purchase marks a significant milestone for the actress.

Nitanshi Goel, who gained popularity from the film Laapataa Ladies, is once again in the spotlight. At just 18, she has achieved a milestone that isn’t easy for many. Along with making her mark in films, Nitanshi is now making headlines for buying her first luxury car.

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Nitanshi Buys A Rs 1 Crore Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar)

Nitanshi Goel recently bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE worth around Rs 1 crore. This premium SUV is known for its stylish design, luxury interiors, and advanced features. Her pictures with the car are going viral on social media, where her happiness is clearly visible.

The SUV comes with a powerful engine, all-wheel drive system, smooth suspension, and high-tech features that make the driving experience very comfortable. Buying such an expensive car at a young age is a big achievement, and fans are showering her with love and congratulations.

Nitanshi’s Film Journey

Nitanshi started her career as a child artist and slowly built her identity. She received major appreciation for her role as Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, which gave her strong recognition.

Apart from this, she has appeared in several projects and enjoys a huge fan following of over 11 million on social media. Fans also admire her beauty and screen presence. With her hard work and talent, she has achieved success at a young age, and buying a luxury car now proves that she is not just a good actress but also a rising star.

This latest purchase marks an important milestone for Nitanshi, showing how far she has come at such a young age. From starting as a child artist to now owning a luxury car, her journey reflects steady growth and hard work.

On social media, fans are not just reacting to the car but also appreciating her success and consistency. Many see it as an inspiring moment, especially for young aspirants. With the way her career is growing, this looks like just the beginning for Nitanshi.