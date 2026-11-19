Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nirahua praises Amrapali Dubey's fearless Bigg Boss game.

Manoj Singh Tiger urged fans to vote for Amrapali.

Duo's strong bond sparked dating rumours, both deny.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua has been rooting for Amrapali Dubey to win Bigg Boss 20. The Bhojpuri actor praised the way his co-star of 35 films has been playing the game inside the house. He lauded her fearless style and sharp mind, and said he hopes she walks away with the trophy. He also appealed to fans to keep voting for her.

Nirahua Praises Amrapali Dubey’s Bigg Boss Game

While sharing a video on Instagram - which is also one of his pinned posts - Nirahua said that her co-star in the Bhojpuri film industry has been receiving praise from all quarters.

“Bigg Boss mein Amrapali ji kya dhuandhaar khel rahi hai. Unka bebaak andaaz, unki buddhimatta, unki soojh-boojh, unka ekdum se style, sab kuch logon ko deewana bana diya hai. Aur itna badhiya khel rahi hain ki har koi tareef kar raha hai. [Amrapali ji is playing such a tremendous game in Bigg Boss. Her fearless attitude, intelligence, presence of mind and her unique style have made everyone crazy about her. She is playing so well that everyone is praising her.]”

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Nirahua believes the audience has noticed her effort and that it could carry her all the way to the finale.

He added, “Aur hum sab ko ummeed hai ki woh pakka Bigg Boss ki trophy jeet ke aayein. Aur hum sab ko ummeed hai ki woh pakka jeetengi. Sab log ye maan rahe hain ki jitna badhiya khel rahi hain, jitna dhoomadhaar khel rahi hain, Amrapali ji ekdum se is baar trophy leke hi aayengi. [And we all hope that she definitely wins the Bigg Boss trophy. We all hope that she will surely win. Everyone believes that the way she is playing and the way she is playing such a powerful game, Amrapali ji will definitely bring the trophy home this time.]”

He ended his video by urging fans to cast their votes for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav)

‘Is Baar Trophy UP-Bihar Ke Naam’

Manoj Singh Tiger has also appealed to fans to vote for her to bring trophy to “UP-Bihar”.

“Jaisa ki aap sab jante hain ki hamari Bhojpuri industry ki ek bahut ki behtreen adakaar, superstar, kamaal ki abinetri Amrapali ji in dino Bigg Boss me hain aur bahut behtreen khel rahi hain… Kamaal ki soojh boojh ke sath ye apna performance de rahi hain aur khel rahi hain. Aur natural hain. Qk main vyagtigat taur par unko jaanta hoon. [As you all know, one of the finest actresses and superstars of the Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey, is currently inside the Bigg Boss house and is playing exceptionally well. She is performing and playing the game with remarkable intelligence and presence of mind, and she is very natural. I say this because I know her personally.]”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Singh Tiger (@manojsinghtiger)

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Why Nirahua, Amrapali Draw Attention

Amrapali debuted in Bhojpuri cinema opposite Nirahua in the 2014 film Nirahua Hindustani, and the two have since become one of the industry’s most recognisable duos. Their easy rapport off-screen has repeatedly sparked dating rumours, but neither has confirmed anything. Amrapali has always called him her best friend.

She further revealed that he keeps asking her to get married.

Nirahua, who is married to Mansha Yadav, has also dismissed dating rumours. In an earlier interview, he blamed fans for building the story, reminded people that he has a wife and children.

Amrapali On Her Bond With Nirahua

In a chat with Mahhi Vij, Amrapali was asked if Nirahua had ever had girlfriends and said he “must have”. She added that he had stayed with his wife throughout, and that his marriage was arranged before he entered the Bhojpuri film industry.

Earlier, she told Love Gill that she and Nirahua are so comfortable with each other that they hardly need to speak to be understood.