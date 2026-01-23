Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel Enter Reality Show The 50 As Couple, Say ‘No Filters, No Fear’

Television couple Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel will be seen entering the upcoming show “The 50” as a couple.

Sharing her thoughts on joining the show, Nikki said, “People know me for my fire and my honesty, but The 50 is where they’ll see the full picture my strategy, sharp focus, and an unshakable hunger to win.”

“I’m walking into this game ready to challenge limits, embrace the chaos, and own every moment of the journey. This time, it’s all heart, all power, and absolutely no filters, no fear, no holding back.”

Joining her is her better half, Arbaz Patel, whom she met on the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. His journey across formats like Rise N Fall, Bigg Boss, and Splitsvilla has shaped his understanding of competition, perspective, and emotional intelligence.

Sharing his excitement, Arbaz said, “Reality shows have taught me that nothing is ever just black or white; every moment demands instinct, perspective, and emotional intelligence.”

“After journeys like Rise N Fall, Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, I’m stepping into The 50 with sharper clarity, deeper confidence, and a mindset shaped by real competition and real pressure.”

The couple took to Instagram and shared that they got the letter from the Lion and wrote: “Iss Sher aur Sherni se pange mat lena. Aa rahe hai hum The 50 mein! #the50 Feb 1 onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv.”

The 50 premieres will stream on JioHotstar and on Colors.

Nikki made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

She later made her Tamil debut in the action horror film Kanchana 3 as Divya. Kanchana 3 grossed over ₹130 crore worldwide. Her third film was Thipparaa Meesam in Telugu, where she played Mounika.

The actress made her television debut by participating in the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

She later participated in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, filmed in Cape Town, where she finished in tenth place. She was also seen in Colors TV’s game show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Nikki made a special appearance in the song “Cocktail” in the Hindi film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She later appeared in reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. She was eventually the highest-paid contestant of the season and emerged as the second runner-up.

She also appeared on Sony TV’s reality show Celebrity MasterChef India, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

