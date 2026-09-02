The rumours started after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and posted cryptic messages implying heartbreak and infidelity, leading fans to speculate.
Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel Put Breakup Rumours To Rest, Couple Confirms Music Video Promotion Stunt
Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have addressed their breakup rumours, revealing that their cryptic posts were part of their new music video Kisi Aur Ki Gali.
- Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel faked breakup for song promotion.
- It promoted their new music video
- Video depicts heartbreak; some fans criticized promotion.
Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have finally addressed the breakup rumours surrounding their relationship. The couple has revealed that their social media drama was was linked to the promotion of their new music video, Kisi Aur Ki Gali. The couple were recently spotted together at Luma House in Mumbai’s Juhu, where they appeared to put speculation about their relationship to rest.
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Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel Put An End To Breakup Rumours
For days, fans had been trying to work out what was happening between Nikki and Arbaz. The speculation intensified after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Arbaz also shared a series of cryptic posts, including one that referred to infidelity, while Nikki posted a similarly emotional message.
Arbaz wrote, "Wo naseeb kisi aur ka tha, pasand hum kar baithe. Dil to hamara tha magar unke naam kar baithe. Wo khush the kisi aur ke sath. Magar hum unke liye apni khushiyan tabah kar baithe."
Soon after, Nikki posted, "Dil hi to tha… Tod diya."
Although neither actor directly mentioned the other, the posts quickly led fans to speculate that their relationship had come to an end.
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Nikki And Arbaz Reunite For 'Kisi Aur Ki Gali'
The mystery became clearer with the release of their new song, Kisi Aur Ki Gali, on YouTube. The music video features a storyline centred on heartbreak, betrayal and cheating, with Nikki playing a character who cheats on Arbaz's character.
The video's description reads: "Some promises are meant to be kept, but some leave behind nothing but heartbreak."
However, the reveal followed backlash. As their breakup drama turned out to be part of the song’s promotional campaign, Nikki responded to the criticism on her Instagram Story. Hitting back at those who turned the rumours into reels, theories and social media content, she wrote, "You called me besharam. I called you besharam. You made reels. You made theories. You made content. And I made a SONG. Behti Ganga mai sabne haath dhoye...but baby I built the Ganga."
Arbaz Patel Says Breakup Was Part Of Promotion
Arbaz subsequently addressed the speculation directly, explaining that the cryptic social media posts were part of the music video's promotional campaign.
He wrote, "Some of you may have guessed it right! This was actually a part of the story from our new music video. As actors, sometimes promotions come with the project, and this was one of them. We know many of you genuinely felt for us, and we're sorry if we upset you. Now that the truth is out, go watch the song and show us some love."
Nikki later shared a glimpse of the song and wrote, "We know we left you confused, but now the story is finally out", while tagging Arbaz.
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The clarification came as a relief to some fans who had been concerned about the couple. However, others criticised the campaign, accusing Nikki and Arbaz of staging a fake breakup as a publicity stunt.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the breakup rumours between Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel?
Why did Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel stage a breakup drama?
Their social media drama was a promotional campaign for their new music video,
How did fans react to the revelation that the breakup was a publicity stunt?
Some fans were relieved, but many criticized the couple for staging a fake breakup, accusing them of a publicity stunt.
What was Arbaz Patel's explanation for the promotional stunt?
Arbaz explained that the cryptic social media posts were part of the music video's promotional campaign, stating that sometimes promotions come with the project for actors.