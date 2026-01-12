Nikki Glaser Leaves No One Safe As She Roasts DiCaprio, CBS & Epstein At The Golden Globes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNikki Glaser Leaves No One Safe As She Roasts DiCaprio, CBS & Epstein At The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser returns as Golden Globes host for 2026, delivering a fearless monologue roasting Hollywood stars, media networks, and studios while kicking off awards season in style.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 07:25 AM (IST)

Comedian Nikki Glaser made a thunderous return to the Golden Globe Awards, launching Hollywood’s 2026 awards season with an opening monologue that pulled no punches. Hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Glaser delivered a sharp, fast-paced set filled with roasts aimed at Hollywood heavyweights, media companies, and even the broadcast network airing the show.

Known for her fearless comedy style, Glaser quickly set the tone for the evening by framing the awards with biting irony. She opened by declaring, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed that with another jab that immediately drew laughter: “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”

Nikki Glaser Takes Aim at Hollywood Power Players

Throughout her monologue, Glaser fired jokes at major studios and industry figures, including a swipe at Paramount, Netflix, and their reported bidding war involving Warner Bros. Her humour leaned heavily into industry absurdities, reinforcing her reputation as one of comedy’s most daring roast specialists.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was her now-expected joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history. Addressing the actor directly, she said, “I mean, countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.” As DiCaprio laughed along, Glaser quickly followed with an apology, adding that they hardly know anything else about him.

 

Media and Politics Become Punchlines

Before the official awards presentation began, Glaser introduced her own tongue-in-cheek set of “awards,” skewering institutions beyond Hollywood. She jokingly awarded Best editing to the Justice Department, referencing the Epstein list, while handing Most editing to CBS News — a direct dig at the network’s news division under its new editor Bari Weiss.

 

CBS, despite being the broadcaster of the ceremony, remained a frequent target. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news," she quipped. The joke carried extra weight as it is already known that the Golden Globes will move away from CBS starting in 2027.

Audience Applause and Awards Context

Glaser’s monologue resonated strongly with viewers, with many praising her performance online. Several users on Twitter, now known as X, described the opening as flawless, while others called for her to host every major awards show.

The ceremony itself honoured the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, where One Battle After Another led nominations with nine nods, followed by Sentimental Value with eight. Notable omissions included Wicked: For Good for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as Joe Rogan in the podcast category, Sydney Sweeney, and Gwyneth Paltrow — leaving room for unexpected contenders to shine.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Golden Globes 2026 Nikki Glaser Hollywood Awards Season Golden Globes Opening Monologue CBS Golden Globes
