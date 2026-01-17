Nickelodeon Alum Kianna Underwood Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run, Police Investigating

What began as a routine morning ended in tragedy for former Nickelodeon actor Kianna Underwood, who died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in New York City. The 33-year-old actor, known for her early television and voice acting work, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple media reports.

The fatal accident took place in Brooklyn during the early hours of Friday, January 16, sending shockwaves through the entertainment community and renewing concerns around pedestrian safety in the city.

Details of the Fatal Brooklyn Accident

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn. Underwood was crossing the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue when she was struck by a black Ford SUV. Sources cited by The New York Post stated that the driver did not stop following the collision.

Video footage referenced by the outlet reportedly shows the vehicle continuing for nearly a block with Underwood’s body lodged underneath. Her body was later found at the intersection of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue. Emergency responders arrived shortly after and pronounced her dead at the scene.

As of now, authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the case. Variety reported that the investigation remains ongoing, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Police Investigation Ongoing

PEOPLE magazine confirmed that it has contacted the New York Police Department seeking further information regarding the investigation. Officials have not yet released details about potential suspects or whether surveillance footage is being reviewed beyond what has been reported.

The incident adds to a growing list of hit-and-run cases in New York City, many of which have sparked public debate about traffic enforcement, pedestrian crossings, and road safety.

Kianna Underwood’s Career and Legacy

Kianna Underwood rose to prominence as a child performer on Nickelodeon’s popular sketch comedy series All That, where she appeared alongside future Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson. Her work on the show introduced her to a generation of young television viewers.

Between 1999 and 2004, Underwood lent her voice to the animated series Little Bill, portraying the character Fuschia Glover across 23 episodes. She also appeared in the feature film The 24 Hour Woman, starring alongside Rosie Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Patti LuPone.

Her film credits included a small role in Death of a Dynasty, a satirical comedy focused on the hip-hop industry and featuring Kevin Hart. In addition to screen work, Underwood spent a year performing as Little Inez during the first national tour of the Broadway musical Hairspray.

Born in New York City, Underwood later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her career. Her untimely death has prompted renewed attention to pedestrian safety and accountability in hit-and-run cases across the city.