Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNick Jonas Shares Fun BTS Moment With Priyanka Chopra Before Golden Globes: ‘Mom & Dad Are Out’

Nick Jonas Shares Fun BTS Moment With Priyanka Chopra Before Golden Globes: ‘Mom & Dad Are Out’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads at the Golden Globes, with Nick sharing a fun behind-the-scenes dance video and Priyanka presenting a major award on stage.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a lot of heads turn with their red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night.

Now, Nick has provided a peek into some fun moments with his 'Desi Girl' at home before the two stepped out for the evening.

The singer and actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the lovebirds grooving to the "Last Call for Love" song by ABARZA RECABAL ERICK YORDAN.

The video opens with Nick facing the camera, looking all handsome in a classic black striped tuxedo. He later lovingly pulls in PeeCee into the frame, who was a sight for the sore eyes in a navy tiered Dior dress.

These two start to groove on the music, setting the tone for the glamorous night ahead of them.

"Mom and dad are out tonight #goldenglobes", Nick penned the caption.

PeeCee presented the award for 'Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama' during the Golden Globes Award. The 'Barfi' actress graced the stage with Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Welcoming the two on the stage, host Nikki Glaser said in a witty manner, “One was in The White Lotus and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

Priyanka and Lisa together announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in the show "The Pitt". PeeCee presented him with the award, following which she and Lisa walked off the stage together.

Refreshing your memory, this is not Priyanka’s first time at the Golden Globes. Before this, she had been a part of the event twice in 2017 and then again in 2020.

In 2017, Priyanka also presented an award alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Golden Globes Nick Jonas Golden Globes Priyanka Nick BTS Video Priyanka Chopra Dior Dress
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget