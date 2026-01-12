Nick Jonas Shares Fun BTS Moment With Priyanka Chopra Before Golden Globes: ‘Mom & Dad Are Out’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a lot of heads turn with their red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night.

Now, Nick has provided a peek into some fun moments with his 'Desi Girl' at home before the two stepped out for the evening.

The singer and actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the lovebirds grooving to the "Last Call for Love" song by ABARZA RECABAL ERICK YORDAN.

The video opens with Nick facing the camera, looking all handsome in a classic black striped tuxedo. He later lovingly pulls in PeeCee into the frame, who was a sight for the sore eyes in a navy tiered Dior dress.

These two start to groove on the music, setting the tone for the glamorous night ahead of them.

"Mom and dad are out tonight #goldenglobes", Nick penned the caption.

PeeCee presented the award for 'Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama' during the Golden Globes Award. The 'Barfi' actress graced the stage with Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Welcoming the two on the stage, host Nikki Glaser said in a witty manner, “One was in The White Lotus and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

Priyanka and Lisa together announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in the show "The Pitt". PeeCee presented him with the award, following which she and Lisa walked off the stage together.

Refreshing your memory, this is not Priyanka’s first time at the Golden Globes. Before this, she had been a part of the event twice in 2017 and then again in 2020.

In 2017, Priyanka also presented an award alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

