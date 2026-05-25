Nick Jonas Sets Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti As Phone Wallpaper, Internet Is In Love

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

Nick Jonas' phone wallpaper from a Jonas Brothers vlog has fans gushing over his love for wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The singer, who was on a two-week tour with the Jonas Brothers across South America, shared a vlog from the concerts and fans were quick to notice a small but heartwarming detail. In one of the behind-the-scenes moments, Nick briefly flashed his phone on camera, revealing his wallpaper, a photo of himself, Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie. The Internet could not stop talking about it.

Nick Jonas' Wallpaper Has Internet Talking

Fans of Nick Jonas have found yet another reason to love the singer, and this time, it has nothing to do with his music. During a recent Jonas Brothers vlog from their South America tour, a brief behind-the-scenes moment caught everyone off guard. Sharp-eyed fans spotted Nick's phone screen, and what they saw on it had the Internet melting almost instantly. His wallpaper was a photo of himself with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie, the same picture he had earlier posted on Instagram as part of a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Priyanka. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen leaning affectionately on Nick while little Malti sits on his lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

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The vlog also gave fans a glimpse of Nick on a video call with Priyanka and Malti, and it is safe to say that the sweet exchange left no one emotionless. A fan who shared the clip on X wrote, "Sweet, the last Jonas Brothers vlog reminds me of a very Jonas Christmas movie. Malti and Priyanka's voice and Nick's wallpaper". The user further added, "Lots of blessings to this beautiful family".

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Nick-Priyanka's Love Story, Family Life

Nick and Priyanka's journey together began in 2016 when Nick reached out to her on social media. The two started making public appearances together the following year, including at the Met Gala, before getting engaged in July 2018. Later that year, the couple got married in Jodhpur in a celebration that brought together both Hindu and Christian traditions. In 2022, they welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy. Since then, both Nick and Priyanka have given fans regular glimpses into their family life. Most recently, Nick took Malti along to a Las Vegas Jonas Brothers concert and gave her a sweet public shout-out during the show.

While Nick is now gearing up for his upcoming solo tour 'A Night With Nick', Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to hit theatres in April 2027.