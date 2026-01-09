Global pop star Nick Jonas has given a thumbs-up to Senorita, the latest international collaboration by Diljit Dosanjh and J Balvin, and fans can’t get enough of his reaction. The upbeat track, which blends Punjabi musical elements with Latin pop influences, has been making waves worldwide since its release. One particular lyric has caught special attention for name-dropping Priyanka Chopra: “Yo quiero una como Priyanka Chopra” (“I want someone like Priyanka Chopra”).

Nick’s response to the lyric has now added another viral moment to the song’s growing popularity.

Nick Jonas Shares Playful Dance Video With Priyanka Chopra

Taking to social media, Nick Jonas shared a video of himself dancing to Senorita alongside his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Shot beside a swimming pool, the clip shows Nick dressed casually in a black T-shirt, baseball cap and brown sunglasses, while Priyanka appears in a bikini layered with a white shirt.

The lighthearted dance soon turns into an affectionate moment, with Priyanka planting a kiss on Nick’s cheek. Sharing the video, Nick wrote, “You guys really cooked with this Priyanka line @jbalvin @diljitdosanjh.” The post quickly drew attention from fans, celebrating both the song and the couple’s chemistry.

Senorita’s Cross-Cultural Appeal

Senorita has been praised for its energetic beats and seamless fusion of musical styles, bringing together Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi flair and J Balvin’s Latin pop sensibility. The lyric referencing Priyanka Chopra has especially resonated with listeners, adding a pop-culture twist that has helped the track gain traction across international audiences.

The collaboration is being seen as another example of how Indian and global artists are increasingly coming together to create music with worldwide appeal.

Nick and Priyanka: A Love Story Fans Still Adore

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked dating rumours in mid-2018 after meeting at the Met Gala. Their relationship soon became official, followed by an engagement in July that year. In December 2018, the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding featuring both Christian and traditional Indian ceremonies.

Over the years, they have remained one of the most popular celebrity couples, frequently sharing glimpses of their personal lives and supporting each other’s professional ventures. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, marking another milestone in their journey together.

What’s Next for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently released his new single Gut Punch, a pop-R&B track exploring themes of heartbreak through emotional lyrics and a modern soundscape.

Priyanka Chopra is preparing for her upcoming film The Bluff, a pirate-themed action drama set in the late 19th-century Caribbean. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green. The Bluff is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25, 2026.