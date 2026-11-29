Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Malti, family.

He shared photos, expressed missing wife Priyanka, busy filming.

Priyanka is in Australia shooting Bluefly, a sci-fi thriller.

She also has major upcoming projects, including Varanasi.

Singer and actor Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas while his wife, global star Priyanka Chopra, stayed away in Australia for work. On Sunday, November 29, Nick took to his official Instagram account to share a warm set of photos from the family gathering, giving fans a sweet look into their holiday moments. From playing the guitar to enjoying a festive meal with loved ones, the singer soaked in the holiday spirit. However, he also openly admitted missing Priyanka during the celebrations, affectionately calling her his 'jaan' in a heartfelt note dedicated to his busy wife.

Nick Jonas' Sweet Note For Priyanka

In his Instagram post, Nick shared several snapshots showing him strumming his guitar, enjoying the holiday spread, and posing for a family picture alongside Malti and other relatives. Even while enjoying quality time at home, Nick made sure to let Priyanka know she was on his mind. Along with the photos, he wrote a short and loving caption: "A lot of thanks were given. Missing my jaan @priyankachopra while she's out crushing it on set in Aus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

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His sweet Hindi nickname for Priyanka quickly caught fans' attention online. Priyanka had to miss the family dinner because of her busy filming schedule in Australia. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, which is being directed by Predators filmmaker Nimrod Antal and written by David Frigerio, William Eubank, and Carlyle Eubank.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Films

Apart from Bluefly, Priyanka has several major projects lined up across both Hollywood and Indian cinema. She is set to make a big return to Indian films with director SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Her upcoming slate also includes Mira Nair’s Amri and Judgment Day.