Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNick Jonas Grooves To Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi Trend, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Nick Jonas Grooves To Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi Trend, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Nick Jonas joins the viral Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi trend from Barsaat, grooves over breakfast, and leaves Priyanka Chopra laughing. Fans can’t get enough of his desi vibes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu’s song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from Barsaat has become the latest social media trend, with creators making fun reels to it. Now, Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas has also jumped on the trend, and Priyanka cannot stop laughing.

Nick Jonas hops on Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi trend

On Thursday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a video vibing to Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi while having breakfast. The singer was seen grooving as he ate a dosa, with the text on the reel reading, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” He captioned the post, “This song hits.” Priyanka reshared Nick’s reel and added laughing emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka had also reshared several reels of creators dancing to the song and wrote, “Is Barsaat the new trend?” tagging Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu. She also shared a reel featuring visuals from the song and, tagging Bipasha, wrote, “Lol… babies.” In response, Bipasha replied, “And now hot mamas.”

Fans could not stop gushing over Nick hopping on the trend. One comment read, “You should know you are the best jiju.” Another wrote, “How can someone be so cute?” A third added, “Perfect husband to even know her Bollywood songs… luckiest girl, PC.” Another commented, “He is more Indian than an Indian.”

Earlier, Nick was also seen vibing to Dhurandhar’s song Shararat along with his brothers. Sharing the video, he wrote, “New pre-show hype song unlocked.”

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick’s love story began in 2016 when the singer slid into her DMs on X and messaged her, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” They met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, and their romance soon took off. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka, and the couple got married in December the same year. They tied the knot in Jodhpur in dreamy wedding ceremonies — both Hindu and Christian. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in 2022.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bipasha Basu Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi Barsaat Song Trend
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: No Relief for Delhiites, Thick Smog Continues Across the City
Breaking News: Terror Alert Issued Ahead of Republic Day Across India
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget