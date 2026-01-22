Nick Jonas Grooves To Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi Trend, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu’s song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from Barsaat has become the latest social media trend, with creators making fun reels to it. Now, Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas has also jumped on the trend, and Priyanka cannot stop laughing.

Nick Jonas hops on Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi trend

On Thursday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a video vibing to Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi while having breakfast. The singer was seen grooving as he ate a dosa, with the text on the reel reading, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” He captioned the post, “This song hits.” Priyanka reshared Nick’s reel and added laughing emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka had also reshared several reels of creators dancing to the song and wrote, “Is Barsaat the new trend?” tagging Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu. She also shared a reel featuring visuals from the song and, tagging Bipasha, wrote, “Lol… babies.” In response, Bipasha replied, “And now hot mamas.”

Fans could not stop gushing over Nick hopping on the trend. One comment read, “You should know you are the best jiju.” Another wrote, “How can someone be so cute?” A third added, “Perfect husband to even know her Bollywood songs… luckiest girl, PC.” Another commented, “He is more Indian than an Indian.”

Earlier, Nick was also seen vibing to Dhurandhar’s song Shararat along with his brothers. Sharing the video, he wrote, “New pre-show hype song unlocked.”

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick’s love story began in 2016 when the singer slid into her DMs on X and messaged her, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” They met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, and their romance soon took off. In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka, and the couple got married in December the same year. They tied the knot in Jodhpur in dreamy wedding ceremonies — both Hindu and Christian. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in 2022.