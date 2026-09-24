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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNick Jonas Gives A Glimpse Of His Perfect Birthday Week, Shares Sweet Kiss With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Gives A Glimpse Of His Perfect Birthday Week, Shares Sweet Kiss With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of his “perfect birthday week” with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, giving fans a peek into their intimate celebrations and romantic kisses.

Written By : IANS, IANS |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Nick Jonas shared highlights from his 34th birthday week.
  • Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the celebrations extra special.
  • Pictures featured golfing, elaborate cake, and daughter Malti Marie.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has given fans a glimpse into his “perfect birthday week”, and shared a series of pictures from his celebrations with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The Jonas Brothers star, who turned 34 on September 17, credited Priyanka for making the celebrations special. Taking to his social media account on Wednesday, Nick shared a carousel of pictures and videos from his birthday week and captioned it,

“A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.”

The first picture features Nick and Priyanka enjoying some time together on a golf course, with Priyanka leaning in for a kiss. Another picture shows the couple on the golf course with family enjoying a relaxed day of golfing. The carousel also includes a glimpse of Nick's birthday cake. The elaborate chocolate cake features a wooden-style “Happy Birthday 34 Nick” topper and is decorated with chocolate bars, cookies and marshmallows.

Nick also shared a picture of daughter Malti Marie dressed in a colourful outfit and seated in a chair. Lastly, he shared a picture of him and Priyanka sharing a kiss. The birthday celebrations come days after Priyanka shared a birthday wish for Nick on his birthday. Her carousel included a picture of herself kissing Nick on the cheek. Priyanka had captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga.”

Nick and Priyanka's relationship has often been in the spotlight since they began dating in 2018. The couple got married in December that very year in a multi-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.The couple embraced parenthood in 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Nick Jonas's birthday?

Nick Jonas celebrated his 34th birthday on September 17. His wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, made the week-long celebrations special for him.

How did Nick Jonas celebrate his birthday?

His

What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas post for Nick's birthday?

Priyanka shared a picture kissing Nick on the cheek with a heartfelt caption. She wished him a happy birthday, calling him

When did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas get married?

The couple got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Nick Jonas Hollywood News Jonas Brothers Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Malti Marie Celebrity News
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