Actor Vicky Kaushal is embracing a life-altering chapter after welcoming his first child with wife Katrina Kaif. The couple became parents to a baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. Now, a month into fatherhood, Vicky has spoken candidly about the emotions, fears and joy that come with becoming a parent for the first time.

‘I Am Still Figuring Out What It Means to Be a Father’

In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Vicky reflected on how new and overwhelming the experience still feels. Opening up about the emotional shift, the actor said, “Dekhiye abhi toh ek mahina hi hua hai. I am also figuring out what it means to become a father. But I can tell you that it’s the most magical feeling. It’s a feeling sometimes I feel I can’t describe in words, what you truly feel.”

He further explained that while words often fall short, the emotions are layered and intense. “Of course, there are those beautiful adjectives that you can attach to this feeling of becoming a father. But what you truly feel is a mix of so many things," he added.

How Fatherhood Has Changed His ‘Centre’

Vicky went on to share how fatherhood has completely shifted his priorities and emotional core. Speaking about the transformation, he said, “Overall, it’s just, it’s just like you know, you just feel like this time all of a sudden has become so priceless. Your centre changes. I feel like my centre has changed, and there’s always something calling me back.”

Revealing a surprisingly relatable fear, the actor added with a laugh, “For the first time, I’m very scared ki mera phone naa kho jaaye."

Elaborating on why this newfound anxiety exists, Vicky shared, “I’ve never bothered about my phone, but now I have so many pictures, so many videos of my baby that I’m like ‘Mera phone kahan hai, phone naa kho jaaye.’”

‘The Biggest Blessing of My Life’

Vicky described how every moment with his son feels invaluable. “So you’re just craving for that time, you know, with your child. And it’s just very, very precious, and it truly has been the biggest blessing of my life. God has been kind," he said, summing up the joy he feels in this new role.

What He Earlier Said About Becoming a Father

This isn’t the first time Vicky Kaushal has spoken about fatherhood. In an earlier interaction with GQ India, the actor had shared a deeper perspective on how becoming a parent grounded him emotionally.

He had said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life."

As Vicky and Katrina continue to keep their personal lives private, his heartfelt reflections offer a rare and intimate glimpse into the profound changes fatherhood has brought into his life.