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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Never Seen Stardom Like His,’ Vishal Dadlani Gets ‘Emotional’ As He Remembers Late Singer Zubeen Garg

‘Never Seen Stardom Like His,’ Vishal Dadlani Gets ‘Emotional’ As He Remembers Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Vishal Dadlani got emotional while remembering late singer Zubeen Garg on a reality show. He spoke about Zubeen’s exceptional talent and the lasting impact he left on the music industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vishal Dadlani expressed deep respect for Zubeen Garg's stardom.
  • Badshah called Zubeen Garg a true 'Indian Idol'.
  • A contestant's performance evoked strong emotions and memories.
  • Vishal Dadlani found Zubeen Garg's voice in contestant's singing.

In the world of music, some artists are remembered not only for their songs but also for their personality and unique style. In the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg was one such name. With his distinctive voice and powerful performances, he won the hearts of millions. His sudden passing left fans deeply shocked, and his songs and memories continue to move people even today. Recently, a similar emotional moment was seen on the stage of the music reality show Indian Idol, where music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani shared his feelings while remembering Zubeen Garg.

Vishal Dadlani Remembers Zubeen Garg

During the show, Vishal Dadlani remembered Zubeen Garg and said, “He was truly a very special artist. I have never seen stardom like his. I have known Zubeen Garg since the beginning of my career. At that time, Zubeen was like an inspiration to me. Sometimes it feels very painful to think that Zubeen is no longer with us. His passing feels like a personal loss.”

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Badshah Calls Him A True ‘Indian Idol’

Judge Badshah also agreed with Vishal’s words. He said, “If any artist can truly be called an ‘Indian Idol’, it is Zubeen Garg. He created a special place in people’s hearts through his art and style, which is not easy to forget.”

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During the episode, contestant Manraj delivered a special performance. He performed a medley of the popular songs “Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum” from the film Aashiqui and “Ya Ali” from Gangster. His performance created a deeply emotional atmosphere on stage.

Vishal Dadlani Gets Emotional

After listening to Manraj’s performance, Vishal Dadlani became emotional. He said, “Manraj’s voice and singing style reminded me of Zubeen Garg. His voice had the same depth and emotion that Zubeen used to bring to his songs.”

About Zubeen Garg’s Passing

It is to be noted that Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19. According to reports, he met with an accident while scuba diving in Singapore. He was rescued by the Singapore police and rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Zubeen Garg and why is he remembered?

Zubeen Garg was an Indian music artist known for his distinctive voice, powerful performances, and unique style. He won the hearts of millions and is remembered for his songs and personality.

What did Vishal Dadlani say about Zubeen Garg on Indian Idol?

Vishal Dadlani described Zubeen Garg as a very special artist with unparalleled stardom. He found Zubeen's passing to be a personal loss, feeling like he'd known him since the start of his own career.

How did Badshah describe Zubeen Garg?

Badshah called Zubeen Garg a true 'Indian Idol,' stating that he created a special and unforgettable place in people's hearts through his art and style.

What made Vishal Dadlani emotional during Manraj's performance?

Manraj's voice and singing style reminded Vishal Dadlani of Zubeen Garg's songs, specifically noting the similar depth and emotion in his rendition.

How did Zubeen Garg pass away?

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19th after an accident while scuba diving in Singapore. He was hospitalized in the ICU but unfortunately could not be saved.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Vishal Dadlani Indian Idol Zubeen Garg
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