Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal Dadlani expressed deep respect for Zubeen Garg's stardom.

Badshah called Zubeen Garg a true 'Indian Idol'.

A contestant's performance evoked strong emotions and memories.

Vishal Dadlani found Zubeen Garg's voice in contestant's singing.

In the world of music, some artists are remembered not only for their songs but also for their personality and unique style. In the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg was one such name. With his distinctive voice and powerful performances, he won the hearts of millions. His sudden passing left fans deeply shocked, and his songs and memories continue to move people even today. Recently, a similar emotional moment was seen on the stage of the music reality show Indian Idol, where music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani shared his feelings while remembering Zubeen Garg.

Vishal Dadlani Remembers Zubeen Garg

During the show, Vishal Dadlani remembered Zubeen Garg and said, “He was truly a very special artist. I have never seen stardom like his. I have known Zubeen Garg since the beginning of my career. At that time, Zubeen was like an inspiration to me. Sometimes it feels very painful to think that Zubeen is no longer with us. His passing feels like a personal loss.”

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Badshah Calls Him A True ‘Indian Idol’

Judge Badshah also agreed with Vishal’s words. He said, “If any artist can truly be called an ‘Indian Idol’, it is Zubeen Garg. He created a special place in people’s hearts through his art and style, which is not easy to forget.”

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During the episode, contestant Manraj delivered a special performance. He performed a medley of the popular songs “Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum” from the film Aashiqui and “Ya Ali” from Gangster. His performance created a deeply emotional atmosphere on stage.

Vishal Dadlani Gets Emotional

After listening to Manraj’s performance, Vishal Dadlani became emotional. He said, “Manraj’s voice and singing style reminded me of Zubeen Garg. His voice had the same depth and emotion that Zubeen used to bring to his songs.”

About Zubeen Garg’s Passing

It is to be noted that Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19. According to reports, he met with an accident while scuba diving in Singapore. He was rescued by the Singapore police and rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved.