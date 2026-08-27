Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sonu Sood pledged aid for Nepal flood victims.

Actress Manisha Koirala, with Nepali roots, also offered prayers.

Nepal floods caused 160 deaths, over 750 people missing.

Additionally, 550 people are missing in Tibet.

The devastating floods in India's neighboring country, Nepal, have shocked the entire world. Nepal is grappling with the devastation caused by the floods, and many Bollywood celebrities have posted on social media expressing their condolences to the victims. Meanwhile, renowned actor Sonu Sood has made a significant announcement, extending a helping hand to the flood victims in this time of grief. Sonu Sood has come forward to help the Nepal flood victims.

Sonu Sood Said, 'Nepal, You Are Not Alone...'

Sonu Sood shared a post on social media regarding the Nepal floods. Using his X handle, the actor told the people of Nepal that they are not alone, but that he stands with them. The Bollywood actor wrote, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are bringing food, shelter, and the strength to help you rebuild." He also added an emoji of the Nepalese national flag and a heart emoji.

Nepal, you are not alone.

We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild. 🇳🇵❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2026

Manisha Koirala Also Shared The Post

Well-known Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala also shared a post on social media about the Nepal floods. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Prayers for Nepal. Let us stand united in prayer and support." It's worth noting that Manisha has a deep connection to Nepal. Her roots are in Nepal. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was Nepal's first elected Prime Minister. The actress was also born in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

160 People Died, More Than 750 Missing

On Wednesday morning, severe flooding hit districts in central Nepal bordering Tibet. Numerous homes, hydropower projects, and bridges were destroyed. Reports indicate that 160 people have died so far in the tragedy, while more than 750 are missing. Chinese media have claimed that 550 people are also missing in Tibet.

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Sonu Sood's Work Front

Sonu Sood was last seen in the film "Fateh." He not only acted in it but also directed it. Now, the actor will be seen in the film "Naandhi," where he will serve as both an actor and director.

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