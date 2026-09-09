Neha Kakkar Takes Dig At Sunidhi Chauhan Over Reality Shows: ‘Angoor Jisko Nahi Milte…’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neha Kakkar defended singing reality shows against Sunidhi's criticism.

Kakkar attributed show's declining popularity to her absence.

She used a Hindi idiom, implying Sunidhi's criticism is sour grapes.

Social media criticized Neha, reigniting debate on show authenticity.

Neha Kakkar has responded to Sunidhi Chauhan’s criticism of singing reality shows, and her comments have triggered a debate online. At the launch of I-POPSTAR Volume 2, Neha was asked if the format had lost popularity after singers such as Sunidhi raised concerns about scripting and Auto-Tune. Neha defended the shows and suggested that their ratings were strongest when she was part of them. She also appeared to take a swipe at Sunidhi while insisting that the programme was not scripted. Her remarks quickly drew criticism on social media, with some users calling her response disrespectful and questioning the comparison with Sunidhi.

Neha Kakkar Defends Reality Shows

Speaking to the media at the event, Neha was asked whether singing reality shows had lost their appeal because established singers had questioned how they are presented. Responding to the question, Neha said, "The fame declined because I stopped doing it. The TRPs were at their highest as long as I was doing it."

She then appeared to address Sunidhi Chauhan's position directly, saying, "Sorry, but I would like to say, 'angoor naa mile toh angoor khate hain' log aisa bolte hain toh waisa hi hai. Angoor jisko nahi milte usko khatte hi lagte hain. Yeh show bilkul scripted nahi hai (When someone cannot get what they want, they tend to convince themselves that it wasn’t worth having anyway. This show is not at all scripted). People's lives are never scripted. Of course, we all come from a humble background, and if I get emotional listening to someone's story, it's natural."

Neha's remarks suggest that she does not agree with the argument that reality shows manufacture emotions or performances for television.

Social Media Users Criticise Neha

The singer's comments soon became a talking point online. While some defended her right to speak about her experience, several users felt that her response crossed a line by appearing to target Sunidhi. One user wrote, "Want this level of delusion." Another comment said, "This is so disrespectful. The Kakkar family cannot sing a song even in a studio, and Sunidhi delivers the best live concerts in India."

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A third user simply reacted, "The audacity!" The reactions have shifted attention from the original debate about reality television to the contrasting views of two established singers.

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Why Sunidhi Chauhan Quit Reality Shows

Sunidhi Chauhan had previously explained why she chose to move away from singing reality shows. In a conversation with Shekhar Suman, she said she became uncomfortable with the way some programmes were being produced.

"I was a part of it for a very long time, but then I decided to stop because I felt it wasn't the right place for me. I couldn't continue with it. It's a very sad thing because earlier, people used Auto-Tune only to create a particular sound or effect in songs. It was done to give the music a certain style and make it sound better.”

She added, “You can't do that in a reality show, where you are supposed to be all real and honest. When that started happening in reality shows, I felt things were going in a direction I couldn't accept. That's when I chose to step away, and I'm much happier.” Sunidhi's comments centred on authenticity, particularly her discomfort with Auto-Tune being used in a format where contestants are expected to demonstrate their actual singing abilities.

The contrasting remarks from the two singers have now reignited the conversation around how much of singing reality television is spontaneous and how much is shaped for the audience. Neha and Sunidhi have clearly offered different perspectives on the reality-show format, leaving social media to debate where authenticity ends and television production begins.