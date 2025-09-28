Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Birthday, Calls Him ‘My Love’ In Sweet Post

Neetu Kapoor wished Ranbir a happy 43rd birthday with a family photo featuring Alia Bhatt. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared childhood pictures and pre-wedding memories.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to wish her son, Ranbir Kapoor, a happy 43rd birthday, sharing a heartfelt message along with a warm family photograph.

Neetu Kapoor Wishes Son Ranbir

The picture captures Ranbir, Neetu, and his wife Alia Bhatt in a cozy moment, with Alia and Ranbir smiling and gently touching heads, while Neetu sits beside them, completing the heartwarming frame. Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you.”


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Cherished Memories

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also joined in the celebrations by posting a series of cherished photographs. Among them was a rare childhood picture of Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it, “To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans. Love you.”

Riddhima also shared a glimpse of Ranbir’s pre-wedding festivities, pairing the images with Neil Diamond’s iconic track Sweet Caroline and writing, “Happy birthday Rans, love you! This song brings back so many memories.”

Additionally, she posted moments from his birthday eve celebrations, including a cozy cake-cutting ceremony attended by family, with aunt Rima Jain—who shares her birthday with Ranbir—by his side.

Birthday Wishes Pour In

On September 28, Ranbir Kapoor turned 43, receiving heartfelt wishes from family, friends in the film industry, and fans across social media platforms.

Upcoming Projects on the Horizon

Professionally, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This marks his first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut in Saawariya (2007).

Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated two-part epic Ramayana. Recently, he also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Sahni
