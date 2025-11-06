Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Neetu Kapoor Gives A Peek Into Rani Mukerji’s Presence At Raha’s Birthday Celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turned 3 today on the 6th of November.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turned 3 today on the 6th of November.

Her grandmother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shares a few pictures on her social media account straight from the birthday party of her little granddaughter. In the pictures, Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing with Raha’s maternal grandmother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain and others.

Neetu captioned it as, “Raha’s fam jam” In another picture, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji can be seen joining the ladies while they are busy amidst a conversation. Rani Mukerji seems to have come to accompany her daughter Adira to the party. Earlier in the day, Raha's aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wished her niece well through an adorable social media post.

Sharing a picture of a pink heart with Raha’s name inscribed on it, Riddhima wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday, my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you! ” For the uninitiated, Raha's parents and Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby in November 2022. The couple walked down the aisle on the 14th of April 2022, at their Mumbai home, and soon announced pregnancy in June the same year.

Talking about their love story, Alia and Ranbir fell head over heels in love again while filming their movie Brahmastra in 2017. The two had initially managed to keep their relationship under wraps but could not manage to keep it away from the media glare for a long time. In 2018, the two officially made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", alongside Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
